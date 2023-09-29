Pakistan: Blast Kills Dozens At Rally Celebrating Prophet's Birth Anniversary In Baluchistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dozens were killed on Friday afternoon as a blast rocked southwestern Pakistan. The explosion took place near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in Baluchistan. According to officials more than 50 people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured amid Eid Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations. The attack was followed by a second blast during Juma prayers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that killed at least four others.

According to officials the attack was a“suicide blast” wherein the bomber stationed himself next to Mastung DSP Nawaz Gashkori's car. Local media later confirmed that the casualties included the on-duty police official.No terror group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile the Punjab police said that its“diligent officials” were performing security duties for Friday prayers at mosques across the province.ALSO READ: Pakistan hit with second suicide bomb blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56 deadBalochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung. He added the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta and that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.The attack comes less than two weeks after a similar incident injured 11 others – including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah. Mastung has remained a target of terror attacks for the past several years with a major attack in July 2018 killing at least 128 people.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which set up as an umbrella group of several terrorist outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its terrorists to stage terrorist attacks across the country.The group, which is believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.(With inputs from agencies)

