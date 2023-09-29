Biryani To Chole Bhature-7 Popular Dinner Ideas For Weekend Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When hosting a weekend dinner party, it's common to serve various dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. Here are seven popular Indian dinner options that are sure to delight your guests.

Tandoori chicken is marinated in a blend of yoghurt and spices, then cooked in a tandoor (clay oven). It's flavorful, slightly smoky, and perfect for carnivorous guests.

If you can access fresh seafood, prepare a Goan seafood feast with prawn balchao, fish curry rice, Fish Recheado, Chicken Xacuti, Shark Ambot Tik, Pork Sorpotel etc.



Create a tandoori platter with marinated and grilled items such as chicken tikka, seekh kebabs, and tandoori vegetables. Serve with mint chutney and naan.

Butter chicken is a rich and creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces. It's a favorite among many and is best enjoyed with naan or roti.

Biryani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with aromatic spices, basmati rice, chicken, mutton, or vegetables. It's a one-pot meal that's both delicious and satisfying.

Dal makhani is a creamy and luscious lentil dish made with black lentils and kidney beans. It's a vegetarian staple and goes well with rice or naan.

Chole Bhature is a popular North Indian dish of spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a hearty and indulgent option.

