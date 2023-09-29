7 Practical Birthday Gifts: Celebrate With Purpose!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 7 practical birthday presents that you can give to your loved ones, that will not only bring joy but will be useful to them in their daily life.

Gift a streaming subscription to connect with loved ones over shared interests. Enjoy endless entertainment together!

Caring for your loved ones include caring for their health, so gift them a fitness band that lets them keep a track of their health.

In this fast pace life, appliances that make your cooking easier are a necessity. Consider gifting a blender or food processer on someone's birthday.

A spacious waterproof bag with multiple compartments can be gifted to someone on their birthday. But keep in mind what kind of bags do they generally carry.

Help your loved ones stay hydrated by gifting them a sturdy water bottle, that they can carry anywhere.

Yes, the most practical gift is these rain protectors. These will save your friends from heavy downpours and remind them of you everytime they use these gifts.

Power banks or portable chargers come in handy many times when you are away on trips. So gifting portable chargers is a good option.