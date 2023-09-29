Pondicherry To Ooty-7 Weekend Getaways From Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil Nadu, located in southern India, offers a wide range of weekend getaway destinations, from hill stations to coastal towns to historical sites. Here are seven-weekend getaways from Tamil Nadu.



Tamil Nadu offers many weekend getaway destinations, from hill stations to coastal towns to historical sites. Here are seven-weekend getaways from Tamil Nadu.



Kodaikanal is another beautiful hill station famous for its scenic landscapes, serene lakes, and pleasant climate. Visit attractions like Coaker's Walk, and Bryant Park.

Rameswaram is a sacred pilgrimage town known for its temples and beautiful beaches. Visit Ramanathaswamy Temple, Agni Theertham, and the Pamban Bridge.

Yercaud, nestled in the Eastern Ghats, is a serene hill station known for its coffee plantations, Shevaroy Temple, and the Yercaud Lake.

Known for its UNESCO-listed ancient rock-cut temples and sculptures, Mahabalipuram offers a perfect blend of history and coastal beauty.



Pondicherry is a charming coastal town with a French colonial influence. Stroll through the French Quarter, relax on the beaches, and visit Auroville and Aurobindo Ashram.

Although Coorg is in Karnataka, it's a popular weekend getaway from Tamil Nadu due to its proximity. Known for its coffee estates, waterfalls, and lush green hills.

Ooty, often called the "Queen of Hill Stations," is known for its lush greenery, tea gardens, and pleasant weather. You can explore the Botanical Gardens and the Nilgiri Railway.