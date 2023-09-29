(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Pizza to Tiramisu, 7 Italian dishes to try this long weekend. Explore classics like Pasta Carbonara and Lasagna for a delightful culinary journey. Buon appetito!

A classic Italian pizza topped with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil leaves, and a drizzle of olive oil

Spaghetti or fettuccine tossed with a creamy sauce made from eggs, Pecorino Romano cheese, pancetta or guanciale and black pepper

Layers of pasta sheets, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan, and a rich meat sauce (ragù). It's a hearty and comforting dish that's perfect for a long weekend

A Milanese specialty featuring braised veal shanks cooked with white wine, broth, onions, carrots, celery, and gremolata (a mixture of lemon zest, garlic, and parsley)

Creamy risotto cooked with Arborio rice and a variety of mushrooms, such as porcini or cremini, along with white wine, onions, garlic, and Parmesan cheese

A simple yet delightful appetizer made with toasted bread rubbed with garlic, topped with diced tomatoes, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper

A luscious dessert consisting of layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder, and sometimes a touch of liquor like Marsala wine or Kahlúa