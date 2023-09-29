Jab Tak Hai Jaan To Gadar: 5 Biggest Bollywood Clashes Of All Times

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas' 'Salaar' releasing on December 22, 2023, a list of other biggest Bollywood clashes of all time.

5 biggest Bollywood clashes of all times

Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar' were released on

June 15, 2001.



On November 13, 2012, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgan released their films 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Son Of Sardar' respectively.



SRK's 'Veer-Zara' was clashed with Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor's 'Aitraaz' on

November 12, 2004.



On December 18, 2015, SRK, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, and Kriti Sanon's 'Dilwale' was released with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra's 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' clashed with SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

October 16, 1998.