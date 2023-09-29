New York City's Sinking Hotspots Raise Concerns: NASA Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The increasing threat of rising sea levels poses an existential crisis for coastal cities around the world, with New York City being no exception. Recent findings published by NASA have shed light on a pressing concern: the hotspots within New York City are sinking at an alarming rate.

According to NASA's report, the five boroughs of New York City are experiencing subsidence at a faster pace than the city as a whole. Among these vulnerable areas, notable hotspots such as LaGuardia Airport, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Coney Island are sinking at accelerated rates.

Less than 48 hours left to avoid US government shutdown: Implications, disruptions and challenges explained

The research conducted jointly by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University paints a sobering picture. It indicates that New York City as a whole is sinking at an annual rate of 1.6 millimeters. However, the situation is particularly dire for the renowned US Open Venue, Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is witnessing a staggering subsidence of 3.7 millimeters per year.

This alarming revelation underscores the urgency of addressing the sinking crisis in one of the world's most iconic coastal cities.

While runways at the LaGuardia airport in New York City are going down at 4.6 millimeters per year. LaGuardia Airport and Arthur Ashe Stadium may have shrunken the fastest in the region after their construction. Even the alarming increase in sea levels has caused a faster shrinking of the world's most populous city.

The rising sea levels have caused various problems around the world including floods, Hurricanes, and extratropical storms. New York City witnessed Superstorm Sandy in 2012 which caused massive infrastructural damage and loss of lives.

The researchers wrote in the report, "Protecting coastal populations and assets from coastal flooding is an ongoing challenge for New York City. The combined effect of natural sea level variations and destructive storms is being increasingly exacerbated by ongoing sea level rise."

Over 50 dead, several injured as blast rocks Pakistan's Balochistan mosque during religious event

Interstate 78 which passes through the Holland Tunnel which in itself is a getaway from Manhattan to New Jersey is also sinking rapidly. According to the report from NASA, Interstate 78 is sinking at double the rate compared to the city as a whole. The population explosion in New York City has also been a contributor to the rising natural problems in the metropolitan city.