Akshara Singh SEXY Video And Photos: Bhojpuri Actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD Song Goes Viral On Youtube-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's bedroom romance on 'HothLali Se Roti Bor Ke' goes viral on YouTube and other social media platforms. The song has got more than 16M views and counting.

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh: Pawan Singh is a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri film business. Many of his tracks have become immediate hits upon their debut.

He has collaborated with several actresses, but Akshara Singh is one with whom he has provided many trendy songs. (WATCH VIDEO )

His pairing with the Bhojpuri queen is always highly anticipated by their followers. The song 'HothLali Se Roti Bor Ke' is also one of the most popular and well-liked songs.



Roti Bor Ke Hothlali by Palan Singh and Akshara is a famous Bhojpuri song. In this song, a pair is romancing.



Pawan Singh and Akshara may be seen romancing in a locked room in the song's video. The duo is in a relationship.

The couple does a passionate dance in the song's video. This popular song is from the Bhojpuri film Tridev. Palan Singh performs this song.

This song is now available on the Bhojpuri Hit Songs YouTube page. This song has received crores of views to date, and more are on their way. This song has been removed from the list of superhits.

