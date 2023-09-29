Plant Based Diet Market Gears Up For 17.7% CAGR Through 2032 | Nestle S.A., Glanbia PLC, Beyond Meat, Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plant based Diet Market

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Plant based Diet Market by Product Type (Plant based Dairy Products, Plant based Meat Products, Others), by Source (Legumes, Seeds and Nuts, Whole Grains, Fruits and Vegetables), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The plant based diet market size was valued at $44.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

The global plant-based diet market is driven by factors such as rise in vegan population, surge in demand for plant-based food and beverages, and growing animal welfare concerns. However, growing nutritional concerns among consumers and stringent government regulations restain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing establishment of plant-based or vegan restaurants and a rise in retail sales of plant-based food and beverages are expected to offer prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

The shift toward plant-based diets is significantly fueled by environmental sustainability. Customers are looking for sustainable food options as they become more conscious of the effects animal husbandry has on the environment. Since plant-based diets typically have a lower carbon footprint, use fewer resources, and support biodiversity preservation, they are viewed as a more sustainable option. Companies are putting more emphasis on their dedication to sustainability in their product positioning and marketing. This is driving the plant based diet market growth and creating plant based diet market opportunities. .

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

According to plant based diet market analysis, the plant based diet market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into plant based dairy products, plant based meat products, and others. Further, plant based dairy products are segmented into plant based yogurt, plant based milk, and plant based frozen desserts.

Among these, the plant based dairy products segment occupied a major plant based diet market share of the market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The taste, texture, and nutritional profile of plant-based dairy products have all improved as a result of technological developments in food science and production. Extrusion, fermentation, and other advanced processing methods have improved the sensory qualities and functioning of these products, making them more desirable to customers. On the basis of source, the plant based diet market is categorized into legumes, seeds and nuts, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables.

Market Segmentation:

By source, the legumes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two fifths of the global plant based diet market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Legumes are an important part of plant-based eating habits because they are valued sources of plant-based protein, dietary fiber, and critical elements. The whole grains segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Whole grains are becoming more widely acknowledged as key components of a nutrient-dense and balanced diet as plant-based diets gain popularity.

Top Key Players:

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Califia Farms, LLC

Conagra Brands, Inc

Danone S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Glanbia PLC

Harmless Harvest

Impossible Foods Inc.

Lightlife Foods Inc (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Nestle S.A., Noumi Ltd.

SunOpta Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Among these, the plant based dairy products segment occupied a major plant based diet market share of the market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The taste, texture, and nutritional profile of plant-based dairy products have all improved as a result of technological developments in food science and production. Extrusion, fermentation, and other advanced processing methods have improved the sensory qualities and functioning of these products, making them more desirable to customers. On the basis of source, the plant based diet market is categorized into legumes, seeds and nuts, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the plant based diet market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing plant based diet market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the plant based diet market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Non-Dairy Creamer Market -

Dietary Fibers Market -

Carnitine Supplements Market -

Digestive Bitters Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn