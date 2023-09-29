Holosonics Audio Technology Elevates The Latino Gallery At Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sasha Harris-Cronin, Principal of BBIWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Holosonics , the world leader in directional sound technology, has taken center stage in enhancing the Molina Family Latino Gallery within the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. This collaboration between Holosonics and BBI Engineering has brought a revolutionary auditory experience to the forefront of the gallery's immersive storytelling.The Molina Family Latino Gallery, the first of its kind dedicated to Latino history and culture, is a 4,500 square foot masterpiece within the National Museum of American History. The gallery serves as a dynamic platform for the rich narratives of Latino culture and heritage, providing visitors with extraordinary immersive experiences. At the heart of this transformative endeavor lies Holosonics' groundbreaking AS-16iX speakers, expertly integrated into the exhibition space.The gallery's standout feature, "The Foro," boasts eight video columns, each offering a portal into the lives of Latino and Latina entrepreneurs, educators, activists, community leaders, and artists. Activated by motion sensors, virtual hosts emerge on-screen to warmly greet and share their stories with lifelike interactions. Holosonics' AS-16iX speakers, perched elegantly above each storyteller's screen, employ the company's patented Audio Spotlight technology to deliver narration with unprecedented acoustical precision.The Audio Spotlight speakers create an unbelievably precise and narrow beam of sound that is directed exclusively to its intended listener, ensuring an intimate listening experience. Visitors can engage directly with available oral histories, completely immersed in crystal-clear, compelling audio programs. The innovative sound control system guarantees that each audio track remains isolated within each of "The Foro's" columns, preventing interference with each other as well as ambient sounds throughout the gallery.BBI Engineering, renowned for its technical expertise, played a crucial role in the project's meticulous execution. The gallery features vertically oriented FHD LED displays by LG Electronics, enhanced with a Touch Overlay by PQ Labs, all enclosed in bespoke Cinnabar tower boxes that seamlessly combine technology and craftsmanship. NUC Mini PCs serve as the video source, using Soundblaster USB outputs to synchronize seamlessly with the AS-16iX speakers. The speakers are elegantly mounted on pole mounts, concealing Extron shelves behind them to ingeniously camouflage secured players and peripherals.Sasha Harris-Cronin, Principal of BBI, praised the project, stating, "This was a project with a very tight exhibit space, and we needed speakers that prevented sound bleed between the exhibits. The Audio Spotlight was a solution that worked well, and visitor feedback has been excellent."Holosonics' pioneering directional sound technology has not only elevated the immersive nature of "The Foro" but has also made historical and cultural narratives accessible and captivating. This innovative audio solution aligns perfectly with the gallery's commitment to inclusive design, offering content in both English and Spanish to cater to a diverse audience.The AS-16iX speakers were an integral part of the exhibit's design, chosen for their ability to provide an intimate listening experience, maintain sound field control, and eliminate sound bleed issues. Their installation, fundamental from the gallery's inception, significantly contributed to realizing the concept of clustered exhibits sharing a common space.Holosonics' triumph in enhancing the Molina Family Latino Gallery sets the stage for the forthcoming Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino-an imminent new home for these narratives and the promise of even greater marvels. To delve deeper into Audio Spotlight focused sound solutions and their multifaceted applications, we invite you to explore our website or engage with our dedicated team.About Audio Spotlight by Holosonics: Audio Spotlight is a revolutionary audio technology that creates sound in a narrow beam, just like light. Aim the flat, thin speaker panel to your desired listening area, and provide all of the sound and none of the noise.TM Thousands of companies worldwide have chosen this patented technology to provide high-quality, precisely controlled sound, while preserving the quiet.TMFor more information about our directional sound technology, please visit our website or contact us.

