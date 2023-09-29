Patient Praises Alter Wellness Care, A Mental Health Clinic In Laguna Beach For Top Quality Care & Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Patient Praises Alter Wellness Care for Phenomenal Facility & Professional Staff Members

- Roham H.LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A man who completed treatment at Alter Wellness Care is praising the mental health clinic in Laguna Beach in a five-star Google review.“Phenomenal facility with beyond professional staff members,” wrote Roham, who attended Alter's outpatient mental health program in Laguna Beach, California.Winning the confidence of people struggling with mental illness with transparency and compassion is a top concern for Alter Wellness Care, where skilled therapists and clinicians deliver evidence-based treatment for many common mental health disorders . Targeted conditions include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, major depression, personality disorders, panic disorders, general anxiety disorder, trauma, and post-traumatic stress disorder.Laguna Beach is one of several locations operated by Alter, which offers various levels of care for anyone struggling with mental illness . Alter provides a judgment-free zone that doesn't stigmatize mental health but provides the help each person needs and deserves. Its Laguna Beach facility offers two intensive outpatient programs and a partial hospitalization program for patients who need consistent monitoring but don't need hospitalization.Alter strives to make high-quality mental health care accessible to adults by applying a modern approach that treats the whole person, not just their condition. It has a particular emphasis on accurate diagnosis. This is often the most crucial point of treatment; if the diagnosis is wrong, there's a strong likelihood that the treatment that follows may also be inappropriate, and the condition will not be resolved. To begin with as accurate a diagnosis as possible, Alter's treatment teams base their diagnoses on current findings in mental health science and combine medication with psychotherapy and other modalities as needed to provide the best outcomes. To ensure a precise diagnosis, teams meticulously assess a full range of symptoms and ensure no condition is overlooked or hastily diagnosed.The message that everyone is welcome and will be well cared for is communicated the moment the prospective patient walks through the door. From the receptionist's kind greeting to the expert care of Alter's treatment team, everyone shows empathy and understanding of the patient's unique needs when seeking recovery from their disorder. At every stage, patients are made to feel at home and at peace.When a patient is admitted, Alter Wellness Care assesses the best plan of action for clinical programs that are best tailored for their treatment journey. Their programs are a combination of interventions focusing on maintaining and improving functional abilities. Each treatment plan is with the person in mind and is based on the initial assessments.Patients continue receiving care even after residential treatment ends, thanks to Alter's virtual mental health platform, Mindfuli. It's a virtual program designed to provide a wide range of mental health services services for patients and give support to family members. Patients begin using the platform upon admission to Alter and are paired with Care Counselors to start using it.Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to treatment, the clinical team works with each patient to design a customized treatment plan. The plan is based on evidence-based therapeutic strategies, including group and individual counseling using cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, acceptance therapy, support groups, and trauma-informed care. Patients get regular, consistent care with structured support and access to a community of people who might be struggling with similar issues and share what works for them to cope with it or at least have some relief that they're not alone.For more information on mental health treatment for yourself or a loved one, visit Alter Behavioral Health at or call 888-513-2965.

