'Thank You For Coming' Promotions: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill And Others Present [Photos]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Thank You for Coming' is an upcoming movie directed by Karan Boolani. The film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundra and instagram influencers like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi is set to release on 6th October. Film's promotion was graced by special guest Sonam Kapoor with the lead lady cast.



At the film's promotion, Sonam and Bhumi Pednekar struck a pose for a photograph with the film's poster as their backdrop.

At the 'Thank You for Coming' promotions, Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a stylish light blue T-shirt, accessorized with a vibrant red purse.

Sonam Kapoor warmly embraced Shehnaaz Gill, one of the film's leading cast members, with a friendly side hug.

During the film's promotion, Bhumi Pednekar donned a charming pink dress, radiating a delightful smile.

Bhumi Pednekar and Shibani Bedi joined in the laughter with fellow attendees during the 'Thank You for Coming' Promotions."

Shibani Bedi, one of the film's lead actresses, along with others, shared smiles and posed for photographs during the film's promotional event.

Shehnaaz Gill dazzled in a blue skirt and matching blouse, completing her look with stylish sunglasses at the film's promotional event.

Sonam Kapoor, with a beaming smile, turned her gaze towards the camera while gracefully enetring the venue for the film's promotional event.