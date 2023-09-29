Samosa To Chicken Tikka-Chaat: 7 Indian Snacks For Weekend Parties

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When hosting a weekend party, offering a selection of popular snacks is a great way to keep your guests satisfied and entertained. Here are seven popular snacks that will be a hit at your weekend party.



When hosting a weekend party, offering a selection of popular snacks is a great way to keep your guests satisfied and entertained.



Skewered and marinated pieces of chicken or paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are grilled or roasted until tender and smoky. They make for a delicious and protein-packed party snack.

These triangular pastries are stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat. They are deep-fried until golden brown and are served with chutneys like tamarind and mint.

Whether baked, fried, or grilled, chicken wings are a classic finger food. Offer a variety of sauces, from mild to spicy, to cater to different preferences

Fresh guacamole and salsa served with crispy tortilla chips are a popular choice. You can also add some sour cream and shredded cheese for nachos.

Create a cheese platter with a selection of cheeses, crackers, and fruits like grapes and apple slices. Add some nuts and honey for extra flavour

Chaat is a popular street food in India, with numerous variations. Common elements include crispy fried dough, potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, and sweet and tangy chutneys.

Pakoras are deep-fried fritters made from chickpea flour (besan), onions, potatoes, spinach, or eggplant.

