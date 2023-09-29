(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has grossed Rs 525.50 crore in Hindi and a grand total of Rs 584.32 crore at the Indian box office. While at the global box office, the film broke all records by earning Rs 1043.21 crore in just 22 days.



Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film, enters Rs 600 crore club



