Vatican City To Liechtenstein: 7 Smallest Countries In The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vatican City to Liechtenstein are 7 smallest countries in the world, each unique. From the spiritual center of Vatican City to the glamour of Monaco, and the remote Pacific islands of Nauru and Tuvalu, explore their rich cultures and diverse landscapes. San Marino's medieval charm, Liechtenstein's Alpine beauty, and the Marshall Islands' Pacific culture round out this fascinating list of diminutive nations

With an area of only 0.17 sq. miles, it's the world's smallest independent state, home to the Pope, St. Peter's Basilica, and significant religious sites

This tiny 0.78 sq. mile European microstate along the French Riviera is known for its glitz, casinos, and picturesque coastline

A remote island nation covering just 8.1 sq. miles in the Pacific Ocean, Nauru relies heavily on phosphate mining for its economy

Comprising 10 sq. miles of land spread across nine atolls in the Pacific, Tuvalu faces challenges from rising sea levels

An enclave within Italy, it covers 23.6 sq. miles, boasting medieval architecture, quaint towns, and a rich history

Nestled in the Alps, this 62.1 sq. mile principality is known for its financial sector and stunning natural landscapes

Covering 70.1 sq. miles in the Pacific, it's a collection of atolls and islands, with a unique culture and history