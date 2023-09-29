Poha To Upma: 7 Healthy Indian Breakfast Options

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian breakfasts are a feast of flavors and nutrition. Explore these seven healthy options to fuel your day.
Indian breakfasts are a feast of flavors and nutrition. Explore these seven healthy options to fuel your day.
Flattened rice tempered with spices, peanuts, and veggies creates a light yet satisfying breakfast rich in antioxidants.
Soft idlis served with spicy sambar offer a fiber-rich, protein-packed breakfast, aiding digestion and boosting energy levels.
Stuffed whole wheat parathas provide complex carbs and proteins, making them perfect for long-lasting energy.
A savory chickpea salad, chana chaat offers plant-based protein, vitamins, and a burst of delightful flavors.
A fusion of traditional khichdi and oats, this dish is a low-fat, high-fiber breakfast packed with vegetables.
Dhokla, a steamed gram flour snack, is rich in protein and probiotics, aiding digestion and gut health.
Semolina-based upma, loaded with veggies and spices, is a nutritious, fiber-packed breakfast option for sustained energy.
