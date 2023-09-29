Automotive Tubeless Tires Market To Worth US$ 819.45 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global automotive tubeless tires market is valued at US$ 366.09 billion and is expected to rise 7.0% year on year to US$ 393.91 billion in 2022. Furthermore, growth is predicted to accelerate at a stunning 7.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 819.45 billion.

The automotive industry has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the years, and one of the innovations that has significantly impacted the sector is the advent of tubeless tires. Tubeless tires have become increasingly popular in the automotive market due to their numerous advantages over traditional tubed tires.

Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the automotive tubeless tires market are influenced by a multitude of factors. First and foremost is the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of tubeless tires. These tires offer improved safety, as they are less prone to sudden blowouts caused by punctures. Additionally, they provide better fuel efficiency and a smoother ride, making them an attractive choice for vehicle owners.

Furthermore, advancements in tire technology and manufacturing processes have contributed to the increasing popularity of tubeless tires. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to enhance the performance, durability, and longevity of tubeless tires. This dynamic market is also shaped by regulations and standards related to vehicle safety and emissions, which drive the adoption of fuel-efficient tires like tubeless variants.

Automotive Tubeless Tires Market New Technology

Automotive tubeless tire manufacturers are embracing automation to enhance production efficiency and meet rising demand. The integration of advanced materials like carbon fiber and alloys into tire production is also contributing to market growth. Green tires, known for their eco-friendliness and fuel economy benefits, are gaining popularity, particularly among environmentally-conscious consumers. Pirelli's FSC-certified P ZERO tire, designed in line with BMW's performance requirements and sustainability goals, exemplifies this trend. The industry's shift toward tubeless tires and the pursuit of cost-effective, eco-friendly alternatives are expected to drive global automotive tubeless tire market growth, while reducing carbon emissions.

According to Fact.MR, the automotive tubeless tires market in the United States is set to experience robust growth with a CAGR of 7.5% through 2032. Several key factors are driving this growth, including the increasing sales of electric vehicles and the advancement of autonomous vehicles with cutting-edge technology, both of which are boosting the demand for automotive tubeless tires in the U.S. Moreover, changes in taxation policies and a shift in consumer preferences toward safer, more comfortable, and longer-lasting tires are further propelling market expansion in the country.

The surge in automotive production, coupled with the rising popularity of pickup trucks and similar light commercial vehicles, is expected to further accelerate market growth. Additionally, increased investments in the development of eco-friendly“green” tires and a growing demand for retread tires are contributing to increased sales in the automotive tire market in the United States.

Competition in the U.S. automotive tubeless tires market is fierce, prompting leading market players to adopt inorganic strategies to boost their revenue and capture a larger market share. These strategies include strategic collaborations and mergers with automobile manufacturers.

Automotive Tubeless Tires Market Key Challenges

The automotive tubeless tires market faces several challenges that could impede its growth. One significant factor is the rising demand for airless tires in certain vehicles, which may limit market prospects. Additionally, the need for substantial capital investment in production and fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hinder market growth. The increasing costs of materials like fiber and composite metals, along with the high expenses associated with damage repair, pose further challenges to the automotive tubeless tires market in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the automotive tubeless tires industry, key players are capitalizing on the rapidly growing demand for tubeless tires in diverse applications. Expanding their market reach, these players are leveraging collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with existing vendors across various scales. Noteworthy developments in the market include:

Apollo Tyres (October 2021): Announced the launch of a new tire range under the Vredestein brand in India, catering to luxury automobiles and high-performance bikes. This move is aimed at establishing dominance in the luxury car tire segment.Michelin (June 2021): Introduced the MICHELIN Primacy 4ST tires in India, featuring a new tread pattern for excellent wet grip. The innovative Silent Rib Technology enhances ride smoothness and comfort by creating inter-locking bands between tread blocks, reducing air-pumping sounds during tire rolling.

The automotive tubeless tires market continues to grow as consumers increasingly prioritize safety, performance, and fuel efficiency. Manufacturers are responding with innovative tire technologies, creating a dynamic market with ample opportunities for all stakeholders in the value chain.

