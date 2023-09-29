Science Talk Podcast: Discover The Future Of Cancer Care

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Asianet News Network's Salini S engages in a discussion with Indian scientists, Professor Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash , hailing from IISc Bengaluru, as they introduce their groundbreaking approach to the early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. Explore the promising horizon of cancer care on Asianet News Network's podcast named Science Talk.

