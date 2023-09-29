Social Activist From Kerala Found Dead In Delhi, Family Claims Murder

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi: A social activist from Kerala was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Delhi on Friday (Sep 29). The deceased has been identified as P P Sujathan, a resident of Dwarka. He was found hanging from a tree in a park in Kakrola. He was a native of Thiruvalla.

Sujathan was the Dwarka branch secretary of the SNDP. Meanwhile, his relatives have alleged it to be a case of murder. According to reports, there are bruises on his body. The body was shifted to Harinagar Deen Dayal Hospital.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.





51-year-old man sentenced to 30 years in POCSO case

A 51-year-old man who threatened and sexually assaulted a class 10 student was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. Kottapuram Mangad Atrapulli Ravindran (51) was convicted by the Kunnamkulam POCSO Court.

The incident took place in 2020 when a minor boy was threatened and sexually assaulted in a textile shop in Mangad. The statement of the victim was recorded by the police team led by Erumapetti inspector KK Bhupesh. A case was registered and an investigation was conducted. After the investigation, the accused was arrested and a charge sheet was produced before the court.

As part of the case, 21 witnesses were examined and 10 documents and scientific evidence were examined.

