Voice Coil Motor Market Size Is Projected To Reach $189.3 Million By 2031 | Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voice Coil Motor Market

Voice Coil Motor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Voice Coil Motor Market by Driver Type (Linear Voice Coil Motor, Rotary Voice Coil Motor), by Coil Type (Overhung Coil, Underhung Coil), by Application (Shaker, Lens Focus, Servo Valve, Speakers, Others), by End Use Verticals (Building and Construction, IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global voice coil motor market was valued at $119.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $189.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



Voice coil motor is an electrical controller that is very sensitive, precise, and effective for demanding applications requiring only small amounts of displacement. These voice coil motors are frequently used in optical or medical equipment where short-stroke, bidirectional linear actuation requires great control.

Rise in popularity of very precise position stages, as well as the widespread usage of high-end speakers and consumer electronics, drives the market growth. Voice coil motors market commercial viability is limited by their high cost and reduced electromagnetic interaction with other electrical components due to magnet leakage. Nevertheless, the growing adoption of various end-use industries, such as in robotic automation and medical equipment, indicates a sizable potential market.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:



The research report presents a complete judgment of the voice coil motor market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The voice coil motor industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global voice coil motor market include,

Allegro Microsystems

Dat Cam Automation

Dura Magnetics Equipment Solutions, Inc.

Farnell

H2W Technologies

LG Innotek

Magnetic Innovations

MotiCont

Motion Control Products Ltd.

Motran Industries Inc.

Top Impacting Factors:

The market has been fueled by rise in popularity of very precise position stage, as well as the widespread usage of high-end speakers and consumer electronics. Voice coil motor market commercial viability is limited by their high cost and reduced electromagnetic interaction with other electrical components due to magnet leakage. Nevertheless, surge in adoption of various end-use industries, such as in robotic automation and medical equipment, indicates a sizable potential market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international voice coil motor market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the voice coil motor market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major voice coil motor suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn