Industrial Trucks Market Set To Hit US$ 37 Billion In Sales By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The industrial trucks market is anticipated to reach a sales value of US$ 37 billion by the end of 2030. Projected to exhibit a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

The industrial trucks market is a vital segment of the global material handling equipment industry. These versatile machines play a crucial role in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and logistics operations worldwide. Industrial trucks encompass a wide range of vehicles, from forklifts and pallet trucks to order pickers and reach trucks. They are indispensable for the efficient movement of goods within and between various sectors, contributing to the smooth functioning of supply chains.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Industrial Trucks Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the industrial trucks market are influenced by several factors, including economic conditions, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and the evolving demands of end-users. As the global economy fluctuates, the demand for industrial trucks can vary accordingly. Technological innovations, such as automation and connectivity, are reshaping the industry, enhancing efficiency and safety. Regulatory requirements related to emissions and safety standards also impact the design and operation of industrial trucks. Meeting these standards while delivering optimal performance is a key challenge for manufacturers.

Industrial Trucks Market Analysis

Counterbalanced lift trucks, accounting for 20% of global revenue, will maintain their leading position. These trucks play a crucial role in various industries for heavy lifting tasks. Smaller businesses often rely on manual industrial trucks due to their lower cost. Conversely, larger enterprises are swiftly adopting automation to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs. The use of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) is becoming widespread in industries, leading to an impressive projected CAGR of 15% for this segment, with a value pool estimated at approximately US$ 4 billion by 2030.

Electric trucks are set to make a robust entry into the market, projected to achieve a 9% CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of electric vehicles, especially for industrial trucks, has surged in recent years. End-users are increasingly favoring electric trucks due to their advantages, including quiet operation, lower maintenance requirements, and reduced emissions. However, smaller businesses often opt for internal combustion (IC) engines and manual industrial trucks, primarily due to cost considerations, as electric trucks can be less affordable for them.

Industrial Trucks Market Demand

The demand for industrial trucks is closely tied to various sectors' performance. In recent years, there has been a growing need for these vehicles in sectors such as manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, and logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the e-commerce boom, leading to increased demand for industrial trucks for order fulfillment. Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages have also driven interest in automation, with more companies considering robotic industrial trucks for their operations. Additionally, the rise of electric and hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks reflects the industry's commitment to sustainability.

Industrial Trucks Market Value Chain

The value chain of the industrial trucks market encompasses multiple stages, from design and manufacturing to distribution and after-sales services. Manufacturers are at the core of the value chain, focusing on research and development to create innovative truck models. Production facilities are responsible for assembling and quality control. Distributors and dealers play a crucial role in bringing trucks to end-users, providing sales support, spare parts, and maintenance services. End-users are the ultimate beneficiaries, integrating industrial trucks into their operations to optimize material handling processes.

Key Segments of the Industrial Trucks Market



By Product :



Hand Truck



Pallet Jack



Walkie Stacker



Pallet Truck



Platform Truck



Counterbalanced Lift Truck



Reach Truck



Turret Truck



Order Picker



Sideloader



Tow Tractor



Personnel And Burden Carrier

Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV)

By Power Source :



Electric



Conventional (IC Engine)

Manual

By Capacity :



Below 2.5 Tons

Below 2.5 Tons

By End Use :



Logistics



Retail

Manufacturing

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The industrial trucks market is a dynamic sector influenced by economic conditions, technological advancements, and evolving user demands. As industries worldwide seek efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced solutions for material handling, the market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation. Manufacturers, distributors, and end-users all play vital roles within the market's value chain, working together to ensure the seamless movement of goods and materials in various sectors. As the world continues to change, the industrial trucks market will adapt and evolve to meet the evolving needs of a rapidly transforming global economy.

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: