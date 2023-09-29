Northwestern Energy To Effectuate Holding Company Reorganization On October 2, 2023

Intended to be a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes, current NorthWestern Corporation stockholders will automatically become stockholders of the new NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. Each outstanding share of common stock of NorthWestern Corporation will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into an equivalent corresponding share of common stock of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. There will be no change in outstanding shares or ownership percentages as a result of the reorganization and the NWE ticker symbol will remain unchanged.

NorthWestern Energy - Delivering a Bright Future

NorthWestern Energy provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We work to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. We do this by providing low-cost and reliable service performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.