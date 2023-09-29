Preteckt Welcomes Additional Transit Talent To Support Customer Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vehicle predictive maintenance company invests in experienced staff to better assist transit agencies apply AI to their maintenance teams.

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Preteckt , the leading AI predictive maintenance solution for transit agencies, grows its staff with leading transportation professionals Kelly Coughlin-Tran and Joanne Rooney, as Director of Marketing and Director of Enterprise Accounts, respectively.

“As a person who is new to the public transit industry it's been an honor to observe and learn about the operations transit leaders manage and their passion for the industry by sitting on the APTA Board of Directors,” commented Krish Inbarajan, CEO of Preteckt.“It made me realize that as a company we need to grow with people that have transit experience and who are passionate about the industry. We focused on hiring leaders who can help us serve the transit industry better and recruited them.”

Preteckt offers cloud-based predictive maintenance powered by AI to support all vehicle types.“Kelly Coughlin-Tran started this week and is already changing how we should support transit agencies” said Inbarajan.

“I am excited to join Preteckt's growing team and assist transit agencies in keeping vehicle service incidents down while reducing operational costs. As someone who started on the transit agency side, I know all too well the havoc a service interruption can reap upon the riders, the operators, the citizens, and the roadways,” said Coughlin-Tran.

Coughlin-Tran has ten years of experience in public transit. She began her transit journey at Corpus Christi RTA before joining other technology companies in the industry that serviced demand-response vehicles solutions and NTD reporting and Business Intelligence Issues. She is an APTA ELP Class of 2020 Alumni, APTA Marketing and Communications Committee and an associate member of the Texas Transit Board of Directors.

Just in 2023, Preteckt's customers have already won three awards from various organizations for its unique and innovative technology.“Joanne Rooney joined two months back, and has become a versatile leader wearing many hats, and she has been a tremendous add to the team we have in place”, said Inbarajan.

“It's truly exciting to be a part of an organization that's revolutionizing the maintenance industry,” states Joanne Rooney, Director of Enterprise Accounts.“In my short time here, I've seen firsthand the unwavering commitment and dedication that Preteckt brings to both our customers and employees. It is truly refreshing.”

Rooney has a wealth of expertise spanning over 14 years in the transportation industry. She has made significant contributions at companies such as Clean Energy Fuels, Trapeze Group, Moovit, and Xpansiv.

Preteckt is structured and oriented to expand globally and are change the world of maintenance for the better.

About Preteckt

The idea of Preteckt originated from a son desiring to assist his father, a master technician in transit, by predicting maintenance events before they occurred. The idea would turn into a full-fledged reality in 2015 with the founding of Preteckt. Preteckt is an AI company focused on maintenance to increase vehicle availability, improve safety, reduce costs, support maintenance staff, and enable the future of work. We are partners in developing next-generation sustainable fuel vehicle technology, and aid service providers transition from legacy to green technologies. The company is the leading predictive maintenance solution to stop events before they even happen. Don't just protect your fleet. Preteckt it. Find out more at .



