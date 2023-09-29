Jenelle Evans Announces Launch Of Time Of The Day Coffees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jenelle Evans Launches new coffee brand

Reality television starlet Jenelle Evans announced the launch of a new brand, Time Of The Day, a functional mushroom coffee.

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Time Of The Day is a Fair Trade sourced functional mushroom coffee collection by reality television star Jenelle Evans with three specific formulas: Reishi and Turkey Tail, 7 Superfood Blend, and Lion's Mane and Cordyceps. These formulas are blended into a premium instant coffee that boosts and supports overall health.

"It's true," Evans confirmed. "Time Of The Day is my new functional mushroom coffee. As you all know, I love coffee. I sourced the best to present you with premium tastes, flavors, and overall health-boosting Time Of The Day mushroom coffees."

The Time Of The Day debut unveiled three specialty-formulated Fair Trade-sourced functional mushroom coffees. Swirled into a rich instant coffee with a touch of nature's mushroom magic: Reishi and Turkey Tail for energy and recovery; 7 Superfood Blend for immunity and overall wellness; and Lion's Mane and Cordyceps for memory support and stamina.

Time Of The Day coffees offer a delightful twist to the sacred coffee ritual with a cup of centuries-old medicinal mushrooms. The specialized mushroom combinations blended into a premium instant coffee boast a less caffeinated cup of joe for a jitter-free experience.

Dealing with fibromyalgia, body aches, migraines, and being diagnosed with thymic hyperplasia, Evans said she knew she had to make health and lifestyle changes to improve her well-being.

"My entire body and immune system felt like it was under attack," Evans said. "I had to question everything I ate and drank, even coffee. I was worried."

Looking for holistic and natural remedies, her inner coffee fiend squealed when she found she could embrace the unique health offerings of mushrooms with coffee.

"I knew I was on to something with mushroom coffee when I didn't feel so tired by midday," Evans said. "I didn't have the unexplainable discomfort or uneasiness that something was wrong with me. I felt revitalized and energized with one morning cup."

Designed with coffee lovers in mind, Evans said each sip of Time Of The Day promises wellness support, clean energy for focus, revitalizing stamina, supporting digestion, uplifting mood, and strengthening immunity while packed with antioxidants.

"I love, love this coffee. It's so easy to make, too," Evans said. "I wanted to make sure Moms spent mere seconds preparing for their“time of the day" and got a jolt of energy in their minutes of calm for the next thing.”

Time Of The Day Functional Mushroom Coffee:

Reishi and Turkey Tail

Reishi helps combat stress while uplifting mood, supports digestion, strengthens immunity, and pairs well with post-workout recovery.

Turkey Tail for gut health helps improve cognitive function that supports immunity and vitality.

7 Superfood Blend

The 7 Superfood Blend with Chaga, Maitake, Cordyceps, Shiitake, Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Turkey Tail has antioxidant properties that support overall wellness and immunity for optimal health.

Lion's Mane and Cordyceps

Cordyceps help reduce anxiety while boosting stamina and endurance.

Lion's Mane supports memory and digestion for focus, concentration, and creativity.



Time Of The Day is available for pre-order at . For more information about the new coffees, please visit the website or email .

About the Time Of The Day

Founded in 2023, Time Of The Day provides high-quality coffee, craveable food options, and other consumer packaged goods. Products are crafted with the purpose of elevating experiences. Committed to premium, clean-label ingredients, Time Of The Day promises high-quality and Fair Trade coffees sourced from the best coffee regions around the globe.

