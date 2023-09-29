Buildops Names Qmerit Founder And CEO Tracy K. Price To Its Board Of Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BuildOps is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy K. Price, the visionary entrepreneur and founder, to its esteemed Board of Advisors.

- Alok Chanani

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software designed specifically for the modern commercial contractor, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy K. Price, the visionary entrepreneur and founder, to its esteemed Board of Advisors.

As Founder and CEO of Qmerit , Price leads North America's largest provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy technologies. Under his leadership, Qmerit has been a forerunner in establishing the cross-sector relationships needed to advance home and building electrification installations, forging partnerships that involve the building, utility, automotive, and workforce sectors.

After entering the energy efficiency industry out of UCLA, Tracy's first entrepreneurial endeavor was as CEO of Mesa Energy Systems, a mechanical and energy retrofit company based in California. During this time, he also co-founded FieldCentrix, a work order technology company acquired by Enron in 2001. Price led a management buyout of the Holdco, relaunching it as The Linc Group (TLG), where he received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2008. TLG also received Microsoft's top customer honor and the Overall Customer Achievement Award-as well as a Pinnacle Excellence Award for Technology Evangelism.

“Tracy's extensive experience and passion for innovation make him an exceptional addition to our Board of Advisors,” said Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps.“We are excited to collaborate with him and leverage his visionary thinking as we continue to revolutionize the construction and field service management industries.”

His remarkable journey and steadfast dedication to transforming the industry through technology align closely with BuildOps' own mission to better serve the unsung heroes of the trades. As a member of BuildOps' Board of Advisors, Tracy will bring invaluable insights and expertise to guide the company's future.

“This role is particularly exciting for me as it aligns with my experiences in technology, building trades, and distributed workforce management,” said Price.“I'm looking forward to working with the board to bring our combined strengths to BuildOps, given the critical role it plays in bringing greater efficiencies to the labor-scarce building trades.”

Tracy K. Price's appointment to the BuildOps Board of Advisors signals a milestone in the company's growth trajectory. With his guidance, BuildOps is well-positioned to continue delivering end-to-end scalable solutions that empower owners to grow and develop enduring businesses.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is a fast-paced, high-growth technology company committed to serving the unsung heroes of the trades. We're taking commercial specialty contractors from the world of pen and paper and legacy platforms to world-class cloud-based, data-driven operations. By delivering an end-to-end platform for commercial contractors, we empower owners to build enduring businesses. BuildOps is also excited to announce the release of its brand-new CRM+ platform. For more information, visit us here.

