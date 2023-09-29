Benzoic Acid Market Set To Achieve US$ 1.6 Billion Valuation By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global benzoic acid market achieved sales totaling US$ 1 billion in 2021. Projections indicate that with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032, the market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion by the year 2032.

Benzoic acid is a widely used organic compound with a multitude of applications across various industries. This article provides an in-depth exploration of the benzoic acid market, shedding light on its versatile uses, production methods, and global significance.

The benzoic acid market is dynamic and influenced by a range of factors, including its role as a key ingredient in food preservation, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. The dynamics of this market are shaped by evolving consumer preferences for safe and sustainable products, regulatory changes, and technological advancements in production methods.

Additionally, the market dynamics are influenced by the growing awareness of health-conscious consumers who seek products with minimal chemical additives. The demand for benzoic acid is also driven by its integral role in the manufacturing of various products, such as sodium benzoate, which is a widely used food preservative.

Benzoic Acid Market Opportunities

Asia Pacific is poised to lead in revenue generation in the coming years, driven by various factors including the growing application of food preservatives across a range of products, fueling demand for benzoic acid in the region. The increasing use of sodium-potassium benzoate and sodium benzoate as food additives, coupled with rising domestic prices for benzoic acid, further contribute to market growth. Benzoic acid finds high demand in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industries, and other downstream sectors. The expansion of animal feed businesses, proliferation of small-scale food and beverage enterprises, and stringent government regulations also contribute significantly to market expansion in Asia Pacific. Notably, China, India, and several other APAC nations are witnessing rising demand for frozen and packaged food products, boosting the regional market's growth potential. Additionally, these countries are prominent producers of benzoic acid, catering to both domestic and international markets.

The United States is projected to dominate the market, reaching a market value of US$ 464.9 million by 2032, with an absolute dollar growth of US$ 163.4 million. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing utilization of benzoic acid across various sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other industries. The presence of leading industry players in the United States, including Asiamerica Group, Inc., Thomas Scientific, Penta Manufacturing Company, Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products, Richman Chemical Inc., and KIC Chemicals, further strengthens the country's significant role in the Benzoic Acid market.

Benzoic Acid Market Demand

The surging demand for benzoic acid, driven by its utilization in the production of disinfectants, aromatic chemicals, and phenols for mouthwashes and home cleaners, is a significant market propellant. Additionally, benzoic acid is in high demand due to its essential role in the manufacturing of benzyl chloride, benzyl peroxide, and phenol, further bolstering its market growth. This increased usage of benzoic acid as an intermediate component in various products is instrumental in meeting the rising demand. Furthermore, the European trend of consuming processed and packaged foods has contributed to its popularity, particularly as an antioxidant in beverages for preservation. Benzoic acid's relevance extends to the production of benzoate plasticizers, driven by the need for phthalate-free alternatives, thus expanding its market presence.

Competitive Analysis

The benzoic acid industry boasts several key players, including Aarsha Chemicals, Navyug Pharmachem, Reliance Industries, IG Petrochemicals, Krishna Chemicals, Emerald Performance Materials, Wuhan Youji Industries Co, Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group, Liao Ning Huayi Chemical Industry & Commerce Co., and Merck KGaA.

Recent Developments in the Benzoic Acid Industry:

In February 2021, the renowned German specialty chemicals company Lanxess made a significant acquisition by acquiring American chemical manufacturer Emerald Kalama, a prominent global producer of benzoic acid.In July 2021, Adven announced a strategic collaboration with Eastman, a manufacturer of plasticizers, sodium benzoate, and benzoic acid. This partnership aims to enhance production and facilitate the export of Eastman's products to Europe, North America, and Asia, as part of an innovative energy initiative in Estonia.In August 2021, the American biotechnology company Conagen introduced a natural preservative derived from the fermentation of p-coumaric acid. This addition expands the range of organic preservatives offered by Blue California's business partner.

Benzoic Acid Industry Segmentation



By Application :



Benzoates



Benzoates Plasticizers



Benzoyl Chloride



Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed Additives

By End-Use Industry :



Food & Beverages



Chemicals



Pharmaceuticals

Other End-Use Industries

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

The benzoic acid market is poised for growth, driven by its multifaceted applications and indispensable role in various industries. As consumer preferences evolve, and as industries prioritize sustainability, benzoic acid remains a critical component in a wide range of products that enhance our daily lives. Understanding the dynamics, opportunities, and supply trends within this market is essential for stakeholders seeking to navigate its complexities and capitalize on its potential.

