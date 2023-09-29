ULTIMATE BEEF LOVING TEXAN SHOWDOWN TO PREMIERE SEPTEMBER 29

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Culinary Rising Stars to Battle for the Ultimate Beef Loving Texan Title in a Three-Part Cooking Competition

­­­­AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 29 at 3:00

p.m., Beef Loving Texans, creator of the award-winning series BBQuest , will launch the first episode of its inaugural Ultimate Beef Loving Texan Showdown, a three-part cooking competition, featuring Houston-based food and lifestyle influencer, Danielle Dubois , and Lytle-based chef and teacher, Johnny Stewart , who will face off to earn a 12-month partnership with Beef Loving Texans where they'll continue to showcase their beef skills.

Ultimate Beef Loving Texan Showdown Trailer

Following a 10-day contest in August,

Dubois and Stewart were selected as cookoff finalists by public vote, which saw six pit masters, chefs, foodies and home cooks embodying the true flavors of Texas prepare original recipes from classic Texas favorites to innovative new twists with beef as the star ingredient.

"This showdown between Danielle and Johnny is not just a contest. It's a celebration of Texas cuisine and each contestant's unique journey cooking with beef. As the competition unfolds, viewers will be captivated by the culinary talent on display all while being inspired to recreate these dishes in their own homes," said Rachel

Chou, Director of Consumer Marketing for Beef Loving Texans. "Beef lovers across the state will witness the epic judging panel, experts in their own right, as they bring their discerning palates and strong appreciation for beef to the forefront, further elevating the prestige of the crowned winner."

All episodes, hosted by Kelsey Pribilski and evaluated by an expert judging panel including

BBQuest cohost and Hardcore Carnivore founder

Jess

Pryles, chef and Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ founder Miguel Vidal and Food Network host Ali Khan, will be available exclusively on

BeefLovingTexansand YouTube :

Episode One - The Ground Floor

Contestants demonstrate their skills with ground beef, crafting mouthwatering dishes that celebrate the heart and soul of Texan comfort food.

Recipes:







Ground Beef and Andouille Sausage Dirty Rice Beef Picadillo Stuffed Peppers with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans

Episode Two - Raising the Steaks

The spotlight shifts to the art of steak preparation, where contestants showcase their mastery in creating succulent steak dishes that capture the essence of Texas.

Recipes:







Soy-Glazed Flank Steak with Asian Slaw Ribeye Steak Tacos

Episode Three - For All the Marbling

The grand finale features contestants presenting their signature beef dishes, revealing their culinary imagination and love for beef.

Recipes:







Chimichurri Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich BBQ Beef Wellington with Grilled Asparagus and Pan-Fried Smashed Potatoes

For more information the about the Ultimate Beef Loving Texan Showdown and to learn which contestant takes home the beef title in episodes two and three, stay tuned to BeefLovingTexansin the coming days.

About Beef Loving Texans



Beef Loving Texans is Texas Beef Council's consumer brand created to share unique recipes, stories, cooking and shopping tips and expert nutrition information. The Beef Loving Texans brand celebrates the pride and values deeply rooted in Texans through family, community and tradition. More information on the mission of Beef Loving Texans can be found at BeefLovingTexans.com.

About Texas Beef Council

The Texas Beef Council (TBC) is a non-profit organization funded by Texas farmers and ranchers through the national Beef Checkoff program and the Texas state Beef Checkoff program. Checkoff dollars are used to increase domestic and/or international demand for beef through programs of promotion, research and education. The organization is directed by a 20-member board of cattlemen, representing the state's 149,000 beef farmers and ranchers.

