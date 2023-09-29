Invest In The Future Of Web3 With Nftpay

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, Florida -

Mike Krilivsky, a seasoned and successful entrepreneur based in Miami, Florida, has embarked on a visionary journey to reshape the future of Web3 transactions and payment solutions. As the founder of NFTpay , a groundbreaking startup in the web3, crypto, and NFT industry, Krilivsky has identified a groundbreaking opportunity to pave the way for a revolutionary shift in the world of digital assets.

The emergence of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has transformed how we perceive ownership. NFTs have disrupted various industries, including art, entertainment, gaming, and more. However, for NFTs to flourish and become a seamless part of our digital lives, we need an interface that easily connects NFTs with a commonly accepted payment methodology. This is where NFTpay comes into play.







NFTpay, founded by Mike Krilivsky, is an NFT payment platform designed to provide an efficient, secure, and user-friendly payment infrastructure for the masses to utilize blockchain technology. By streamlining the payment process for NFTs and cryptocurrencies, NFTpay aims to make these assets easily accessible to consumers.

Unlike traditional payment gateways, NFTpay is tailored to meet the unique demands of the crypto and NFT communities. It provides instant fiat payment processing for NFT purchases making it easy for anyone to acquire an NFT even if they lack a defi wallet. Further, it offers seamless integration with popular NFT marketplaces, making it cost-effective for startups in the NFT space to sell digital products to the broader public quickly. All it requires is for the user to have a credit card and an email address.

By bridging the gap between the two worlds, NFTpay makes it possible to rapidly expand the ability for new startups and creatives to access the NFT Market. The NFT market transacted USD 61 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow 1,000x to a USD 40 trillion market by the end of 2032.

NFTpay is poised to grow exponentially with this market. NFTpay has grown 20X over the past few months and is about to experience even larger hyper growth. Due to the advanced engineering, NFTpay processes payments more simply than the competitors, making it the preferred checkout process for completing NFT transactions.

NFTpay's interface is the least technical for business owners to implement, making it highly scalable. With a few clicks of a mouse, the NFTPay interface is one line of code that can be pasted onto virtually any website, making it possible for that site to process fully encrypted payments for its NFT products.

The team joining Michael Krilivsky on this endeavor brings a deep well of experience to the table. Nick Fallon is the CTO and senior engineer with 25 years of experience in the payments, IOT, and cryptography world. Reza Handley-Namavar is the CPO, having been a serial Startup founder and instrumental in the Tubi billion-dollar exit. Mat Poprocki is CCO and has spent 23 years working for start-ups and agencies, including Quirky, which sold for $450m. Ben Way, former advisor to the Whitehouse and founder of multiple payment processors, serves as Chairman.

Investors looking to capitalize on the future of Web3 and the burgeoning NFT market have a limited opportunity to seize a first-mover advantage. With the exponential growth of crypto and artificial intelligence, the NFT market size and corresponding competition will continue to shut out new startups.

To learn more about NFTpay and explore investment opportunities, visit the official website at . NFTpay invites investors to be part of this transformative journey and contribute to shaping tomorrow's digital economy.

About NFTpay

NFTpay is a pioneering startup founded by seasoned entrepreneur Mike Krilivsky, based in Miami, Florida. NFTpay is dedicated to providing seamless payment solutions for the Web3, crypto, and NFT industry, making it easier for users to transact with digital assets while maintaining security and transparency. NFTpay's mission is to drive innovation and accessibility in the crypto and NFT space, ultimately shaping the future of Web3 transactions and payment solutions.

###

For more information about NFTpay, contact the company here:

NFTpay

Eron S.

954-406-8854



1000 Brickell Plaza #4806

Miami, FL 33131



NFTpay

NFTpay Media Room Press Release Source





Related Links