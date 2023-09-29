Website Testing: $30 Per Hour Hustle That Requires No Special Skills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Website testing pays well, but requires no special skills

Website testers tell sites whether their design is intuitive and easy for anyone to use

- Kathy Kristof, CEO of SideHusl.comLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- People looking for a side hustle that pays well, but doesn't require any special skills should consider website testing jobs, according to SideHusl, an authoritative source on more than 500 ways to make money with flexible and part-time gigs.Website testers don't need to be college graduates, expert in technology or design, or even particularly tech-savvy. Website testing requires only a stable internet connection, basic observation skills and a web-connected device, such as a smart phone, computer or tablet that has an internal microphone and, sometimes, a webcam."Sites are looking for ordinary people, who can tell them whether a site is easy or difficult to navigate," says Kathy Kristof, founder and CEO of SideHusl.com. "That's why they're not looking for someone with tech skills or a lot of experience."For the most part, the jobs also pay pretty well. Testers typically earn about $10 per 20-minute test, or $30 per hour. And the tests are done online, usually within 20-minutes to an hour, from home.How it worksWebsite testers generally need to fill out a questionnaire about their backgrounds, hobbies and family status. That's to match the tester with a website that suits their interests. A baby-gear site, for instance, would prefer testers to have small children. A sporting goods store is likely to prefer athletes. And remodeling sites are looking for people who are doing -- or recently completed -- home construction.When matched with a test, the site will explain how long the test will take, what it pays and what the tester is expected to do. Usually, the client will ask the tester to accomplish certain tasks -- these might be to find a particular item or section on the site, or to go through the check-out process to see if it's intuitive.One cautionThose who are asked to check out a site's purchase function are cautioned to never use accurate personal information in the test. That's because website tests are typically recorded and sent to clients. Revealing personal information, such as credit card numbers, could subject the tester to identity theft. Instead, testers are advised to use fake information during the test's check-out process and to stop the check-out process right before completion.Talking out loudGenerally speaking, the testing sites want testers to talk their thoughts out loud as they navigate the site. This process should help the website operator understand when a consumer would have trouble finding something, understanding something or if elements of the site are jarring or confusing. In some cases, testers compare a certain feature of a client's site to a competitor's site. This helps site owners find and fix usability issues.Most of the time, website tests simply record the tester's voice, cursor and screen movements. However, some tests also use webcams to record the tester's expressions while they navigate. Ultimately, the goal of website testing is to make sites more user-friendly. That's why they're not looking for experts -- just regular people who have a little free time.Where to sign upThough website tests are done every day, website testing is only an occasional side hustle. That's partly because it's tough to get matched with a site looking for your particular experience. Thus, if you want to do website testing frequently, you'd be wise to sign up with multiple website testing companies to boost the pool of clients you'd get access to.Here are several website testing firms worth signing up for and a few worth avoiding.UserFeelTesters must complete one qualification test, which is not paid. Userfeel gives the tester a rating based on this sample. That rating will determine how many tests he or she receives in the future. The higher the rating, the better.After that, testers earn $3 for 5-minutes tests, $10 for 20-minutes tests, $20 for 40-minutes tests and $30 for 60-minutes tests. (The most common test takes 20 minutes and pays $10.)UserPeekLike many of these sites, your first sample test will not be paid. But the sample test is used to assess the tester's ability to do the job. Once passed, UserPeek matches testers to clients looking for feedback on their websites.Each assignment comes with a list of things testers are supposed to check, the amount of time it's likely to take, and the pay for the assignment. Testers typically earn $10 for each 15-to 20-minute test.UserTestingLike the others, testers do a practice test. After that, tests typically pay $10 and take about 20 minutes to complete. Pay comes via PayPal within a week.UserlyticsUserlytics enlists freelancers to test websites, as well as prototypes, games, advertisements and videos. The site promises payments ranging between $5 and $90 per test. The most common payments are $5 to $10.With some tests, you'll need to download Userlytics software, which is occasionally glitchy -- seemingly particularly on Android devices. However, some tests are done with moderators and do not require additional software.PingPongPingPong hires website testers from all around the world. After filling out a profile to match testers to clients, the site will invite testers when it finds a match.In most cases, 30-minute tests pay 15 Euros; 60-minute tests pay 30 Euros. (Since the Euro and the dollar currently exchange at a near 1-to-1 ratio, that works out to about $30 an hour.) However, clients will occasionally seek out someone with specific expertise and pay premium rates for a one-on-one interview with that person. In these cases, the site can pay considerably more -- as much as $200 per hour.

Kathy Kristof

SideHusl.com

+1 818-640-0730

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube