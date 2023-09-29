Papa Murphy's® Is First Quick-Service Restaurant To Partner With Providers App

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is pleased to announce a pilot partnership with Providers by Propel , the #1 app for EBT users to discover savings and effectively manage their benefits.



Papa Murphy's is listed as the first Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) on the Providers app in California, Oregon and Washington. Guests can enjoy special offers through the app like our $9.99 XLNY Pizzas , 25% off a $20 order and our October favorite, Jack-O-Lantern Pizza.

“We pride ourselves in being the go-to place for everyday meal options for everyone, and this partnership is one step in making that possible,” said Kim McBee, SVP of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing for Papa Murphy's.“We're excited to be the first QSR on the platform and continue to share our craveable food with new and loyal fans.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Papa Murphy's to offer special discounts to low-income families who use the Providers app. This partnership is a great example of how Propel is working to make affordable and convenient food options more accessible to everyone. We believe that everyone deserves access to the food they love, and we are committed to helping families who use our app to provide for their families with pride,” said Jeff Kaiser, COO of Propel.

Visit PapaMurphysand select the EBT/SNAP at Pickup payment method during checkout to bring home your order tonight. Available for pickup nationwide.

About Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,133 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S-plus locations in Canada and the UAE.

It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

About Propel

Propel builds modern, respectful, effective technology that helps low-income Americans improve their financial health. Propel operates the Providers app, where 5+ million SNAP shoppers start their shopping trips. Consumer brands partner with Propel to acquire, retain, and understand SNAP shoppers.

