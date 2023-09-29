New Research Exposes Countless Lies About Christopher Columbus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renowned Columbus scholar Dr. Manuel Rosa will present“Columbus Exposed: Lies, Spies & Conspiracies” over the next few weeks

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With Columbus Day around the corner, North Florida Historian and Author Dr. Manuel Rosa, one of the foremost authorities on Christopher Columbus, announced today he will present a lecture titled“Columbus Exposed: Lies, Spies & Conspiracies” in cities from Florida to Massachusetts. The lecture is based on Dr. Rosa's decades-long research into the man the world knows as Christopher Columbus, a supposed Italian weaver. In fact, the discoverer was named Cristóbal Colón and was not Italian.“This year, for Columbus Day, I think we owe it to our ancestors to blow the lid off the lies we've been hearing about this man for half a millennium,” said Rosa.The new evidence was just published in Rosa's dissertation, CRISTOFORO COLOMBO vs CRISTÓBAL COLÓN. The 30-years-long research shows a story completely different from what most people's teachers taught them. João Paulo Oliveira e Costa, Chair of the Department of History and Full Professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Universidade Nova in Lisbon, wrote that Rosa's dissertation“Scrupulously respects the sources” and that it makes“clear the impossibility of Cristóbal Colón having been born into a family of Genoese weavers.”Uncovering the truth about the discoverer is more than just an esoteric quest for knowledge of the 15th century. Rosa's lecture will reveal how Cristóbal Colón was, in fact, a Polish prince, not an Italian weaver. The discoverer intentionally claimed that the New World was India because he wanted to deceive Spain. Forged documents led historians astray for centuries.“The fact that we have Columbus Day in the USA, a place he never visited, shows us how important the myths are in general,” said Rosa, who earned his PhD in Insular and Atlantic History (XV-XX Centuries) from Azores University.“So many false assertions have been made about him and the consequences are not benign. Today there is bitter controversy over who he was, and wasn't. It is time to start setting the record straight.”Rosa has scheduled these lectures to align with Columbus Day in the U.S., which is October 9, and Spain's national holiday, celebrated on October 12 in honor of the 1492 discovery.The lectures will take place at the following places and times:-Thursday, October 6 at 6:30 PM at the University of Florida's Adam Herbert U Center (12000 Alumni Drive, Jacksonville, FL) – This event is free of charge.-Friday, October 7 at 4:30 PM at the Argyle Branch Library (7973 Old Middleburg Road, Jacksonville, FL) – This event is free of charge.-Saturday, October 14 at 6:00 PM at St. Anthony Church Parish Hall (400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge, MA) – This event requires ticket purchase.-Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM at the Polish Russian Lithuanian American Citizen's Club (12 Cheever Street, Danvers, MA) – This event is free of charge.Since 2006, Rosa has been a member of the Centre for the Humanities, School of Social Sciences and Humanities of NOVA University Lisbon and has published nine revolutionary history books in several countries, including the award-winning "Columbus: The Untold Story" (USA 2016), which is admired as perhaps the best and most authoritative work ever written about the discoverer of America. It received a 5-star review from Indie Reader, won an Independent Press Award in the category of Biography: Historical, won the 2018 New York City Big Book Award and was named the Best World History Book of 2016 in the Huffington Post.Rosa's work is supported by the non-profit organization Association Cristovao Colon . For more information and to purchase“Columbus: The Untold Story,” visit .###

