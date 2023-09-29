Timely Contract®'S Newest Feature: Solution-Centric“TC Blog”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlock the power of informed real estate decisions with TC Blog. Offering solution-centric posts on common legal challenges.

- Leslie Macomber, Manager, Real Property Solutions, LLCCOEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ --[Coeur d'Alene, ID, 9/25/2023] - Timely Contract® , a trailblazer in limited-scope real estate legal solutions, announces the launch of its newest website feature: "TC Blog ."TC Blog hosts short educational posts featuring common legal problems of the residential real estate transaction and how a Timely Contract® solution can help.TC Blog empowers Buyers and Sellers by providing examples of common problems of the real estate transaction addressed by Timely Contract solutions costing“pennies” during the transaction, precluding the risk of spending“dollars” after the transaction on courtroom solutions with no guarantee of success.Solution-Centric ExperienceTC Blog hosts solution-centric posts that address common problems of the residential real transaction involving purchase and sale agreements, modifications, CC&Rs, titles, land use codes, and much more. The robust nature of the four Timely Contract solutions becomes apparent by a cursory search on each of the four Timely Contract hyperlinked solutions."No longer do residential buyers and sellers have to go into the largest investment of their lives blind with regard to invisible legal risks,” says Leslie Macomber, Manager of parent company Real Property Solutions, LLC.“What makes TC Blog posts unique is their solution-centric coding. By clicking the hyperlinked Timely Contract solution, the user receives a curated list of other problems relevant to the solution. The breadth of problems addressed by each solution quickly becomes apparent, as well as the solution that best addresses the user's individual circumstance. The power of the Timely Contract® solutions is not just their relevance to common problems of the real estate transaction, but their affordability."Timely Contract® is pioneering a shift in the residential real estate legal sector by bringing real estate legal expertise together with user-friendly solutions. Its limited-scope legal solutions give the clients the legal service they want, making it easier for Buyers and Sellers to avoid common mistakes and keep them out of court.Visit timelycontracttoday to explore "TC Blog" and discover how Timely Contract®'s innovative solutions can assist you in your next real estate transaction.For more information, contact:Leslie MacomberManager, Real Property Solutions, LLC

Leslie Macomber

Timely Contract

+1 844-846-3592

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other