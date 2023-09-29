Oxbow Industries, LLC Appoints Jayachandran Bhaskaran As Managing Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Loren Unterseher, Managing PartnerMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Oxbow Industries, headquartered in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring and building businesses in partnership with existing management teams. Oxbow Industries, LLC, known as a strategic resource to its portfolio companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jayachandran Bhaskaran as Managing Director. Mr. Bhaskaran will assume a crucial role in enhancing the company's semiconductor portfolio through his extensive expertise and impressive patent portfolio.Jayachandran Bhaskaran brings a wealth of experience to Oxbow Industries, with a distinguished career spanning three decades in the semiconductor industry. His strategic leadership, combined with a deep understanding of semiconductor technology and notable experience with multiple pure-play foundries, makes him a valuable addition to Oxbow Industries.Mr. Bhaskaran's role will involve closely collaborating with Oxbow Industries' portfolio companies, leveraging his deep industry knowledge to guide them toward successful growth and technological advancement.“With over $3 billion in corporate financial transactions completed, Oxbow is dedicated to building businesses in partnership with exceptional management teams,” said Loren Unterseher, Managing Partner of Oxbow Industries.“Jayachandran Bhaskaran's appointment underscores our commitment to fostering innovation in the semiconductor sector. His expertise will be instrumental in driving growth and value within our portfolio.”Before joining Oxbow Industries, Mr. Bhaskaran held prominent leadership positions in renowned semiconductor companies like Infineon and Charted Semiconductor, where he played a pivotal role in advancing innovation, productivity, and operational excellence. His remarkable track record includes numerous patents in semiconductor technologies, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of the industry.“I am excited to join Oxbow Industries, a company with a reputation for its dedication to innovation and growth,” said Mr. Bhaskaran.“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Oxbow Industries and working closely with our portfolio companies to advance innovation and drive equity appreciation in the semiconductor industry.”Jayachandran Bhaskaran assumed his role as Managing Director effective August 7th and will be working hands-on within the portfolio. His appointment reinforces Oxbow Industries' commitment to fostering innovation and achieving excellence in the semiconductor industry.For media inquiries and further information, please contact:Leah Berend, CFO/CAOOxbow Industries, LLCPhone: 612-852-4921Email:Website:About Oxbow Industries, LLC:With over $3.0 billion corporate financial transactions completed, Oxbow Industries is dedicated to building businesses in partnership with their management teams. Oxbow seeks to invest in leading middle-market companies with outstanding leadership teams and a significant opportunity for equity appreciation.Learn more at .

