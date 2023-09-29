Cooler Screens Announces Innovative Nationwide Initiative At NACS 2023, Breathing New Life Into 'Dumb Screens'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The award-winning technology platform will breathe new life into digital screens, creating an elevated consumer experience and maximizing return on investment

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cooler Screens, the technology company powering the in-store retail media revolution, today announced its latest initiative: a mission to transform“dumb” digital screens in thousands of convenience stores across the United States into“smart” screens.The announcement illustrates Cooler Screens' ongoing commitment to building the world's largest digital media and merchandising platform for retail. Through this initiative, Cooler Screens will work closely with c-store retailers to help them convert underutilized digital screens into smart screens. This paves the way usher for a new era of“smart c-stores,” using real-time data and interaction signals which power AI-driven merchandising and media and deliver a unified, enhanced digital consumer experience.In recent years, convenience stores have heavily invested in digital screens and signage, spawning a "dumb screen" phenomenon. While these screens were recognized for their potential in retail media and enhancing customer experience, their value has been underutilized due to a fragmented third-party ecosystem and in-house management challenges. Cooler Screens' AI-enabled One Store One Platform solution allows for convenience retailers to unify, enhance and integrate the in-store digital experience across the store.As the leading in-store digital media and merchandising platform, Cooler Screens' smart screens are utilized by an increasing number of retailers including Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's Get Go, and Chevron. This technology seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens and surfaces, transforming them into dynamic digital interfaces that adapt to customers based on factors such as attention, distance, and motion.“By partnering with major convenience stores to enable smart screen software seamlessly into their existing screens, consumers will be able to instantly and easily access the most applicable and up-to-date information, offerings, and promotions -- just like when they are online,” said Arsen Avakian, CEO and founder of Cooler Screens.“As a result, Cooler Screens' technology not only modernizes the physical c-store in-store shopping experience, it also improves information access, relevance, and transparency empowering consumers to be more confident making decisions that best fit their budgets, taste and beyond.”Cooler Screens' solution unifies the customer experience across the store, leveraging real-time analytics and closed-loop measurement. This enables a level of consumer engagement and conversion insights previously only achievable in e-commerce settings."Cooler Screens was founded on the core idea that consumers deserve a far better experience than what is available today in brick-and-mortar retail," added Avakian. "With this announcement, we look forward to bringing the digital experience consumers want and deserve to their favorite c-stores."Cooler Screens' in-store retail media and merchandising platform delivers a triple win of benefits to retailers, consumers and brands. Their technology seamlessly integrates into existing retail surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, windows, pharmacy or healthcare areas, and coolers to create a digitally enhanced consumer experience. Brands can drive incremental sales and build their brand simultaneously by connecting with c-store shoppers at their moment of decision.For c-store retailers and brands that are sold in c-stores interested in learning more about how they can use Cooler Screens, Cooler Screens will have a major presence at next week's NACS conference. Attendees are encouraged to experience firsthand the transformative power of Cooler Screens' technology during the NACS conference at booth BC5901 located in the technology section.About Cooler ScreensCooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company's AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic, adaptive smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Partners include leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.

Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

+1 646-535-9475

email us here