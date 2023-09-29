401GO Welcomes Ted Haase As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Futures Built Here

Another Growth Step 401GO

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 401GO , a leading fintech company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Hasse as the new Chief Revenue Office. Ted Haase brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the executive team and will play a crucial role in developing the sales and partnership group.Ted Haase comes to us with 26 years of experience in the retirement and investing space, having previously served as the National Senior Director of Business Development at Human Interest. With a proven track record of increasing business revenue and creating new partnerships, Ted Haase is well-equipped to lead the revenue growth team and contribute to 401GO's continued growth and success."We are thrilled to welcome Ted Haase to our executive team," said Dan Beck,CEO of 401GO. "His extensive experience and innovative thinking will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to our company, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand and evolve."Ted expressed enthusiasm about joining 401GO. "I am excited about what 401GO has to offer and honored to become a part of this dedicated team. I believe that we can achieve great things, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to help drive the company's vision forward."About 401GO:401GO provides a comprehensive retirement solution for small businesses and financial advisors with automation technology and industry-leading support.For media inquiries or more information about 401GO, please contact Ryan Avila at Ryan@401GO.com

Ryan Avila

401GO

+1 8019704420

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn