Machintel Brings“Marketing, But Smarter” To The Forrester B2B Summit In London

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Revolutionizing B2B Marketing: Machintel's AI-Powered Strategies for Global Success, Unveiled at Forrester B2B Summit, EMEA 2023."

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The future of B2B marketing is evolving, and Machintel is leading the charge by bringing smarter B2B marketing to the London Forrester Summit this October. The theme“Marketing, but Smarter” is not merely a tagline; it represents Machintel's innovative approach to resolving modern marketing challenges. The company is excited to share its revolutionary strategies, solutions, and success stories at this prestigious event.“In the modern digital marketing environment, staying ahead of marketing trends is crucial for business success,” said Henson Gawliu, CMO of Machintel.“Machintel's philosophy combines the power of AI with intent data to reshape how marketing decisions are made, ensuring laser-focused strategies that guarantee improved engagement, genuine customer relationships, and increased conversions.”Operating seamlessly across 190 countries, Machintel's global approach ensures that every brand's message resonates worldwide. With a robust database of 275 million contacts, every campaign is tailored with precision, and the company's track record of crafting over 4,500 campaigns annually speaks volumes about its commitment to achieving optimal results for its clients.Forrester B2B Summit – A Hub for Learning and ConnectionThe upcoming Forrester B2B Summit, EMEA 2023, located in the heart of vibrant London, is a great opportunity to connect, share, and grow. Bryan Gissiner, Machintel's VP of Business Development, will be shedding light on how brands of all sizes have leveraged Machintel's data-driven solutions to enhance their marketing outcomes.Event Details:Date: October 9 – 11, 2023Venue: Intercontinental London – The O2, One Waterview Drive, Greenwich Peninsula, London, SE10 0TWThe future of B2B marketing is unfolding to be smarter, more intuitive, and highly rewarding. The company encourages all attendees to embrace this transformative phase by learning about upcoming marketing trends and the revolutionary AI- and data-driven approaches that Machintel champions.For a comprehensive view of what to expect from Machintel at the summit, please visit our dedicated landing page or schedule a meet-up with our team to delve deeper into transformative marketing solutions.About Machintel:Machintel is a global force in the B2B marketing landscape, offering innovative, AI-driven solutions and a wealth of experience to help businesses not only adapt to the evolving marketing landscape but also lead it. With a commitment to crafting precise, effective campaigns, Machintel guarantees improved engagement, genuine customer relationships, and a significant rise in conversions, ensuring that brands resonate on a worldwide scale.

Samita Chavan

Machintel

+1 650-646-7590



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram