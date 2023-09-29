Global Lithium Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Lithium Market thrives due to rising cases, with a projected size of $13.85 billion in 2027, per TBRC's report, growing at a 17.5% CAGR.

The lithium market expands due to autonomous mining trucks, with South America holding the largest market share. Key players: Albemarle, SQM, FMC, Tianqi Lithium, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium.

Lithium Market Segments

.By Type: Glass/Ceramics, Greases / Lubricants, Chemical Synthesis, Portable Electronics & Other Handhelds, Hybrids, Battery Electric Vehicle (bev), Grid, and Other Power Storage Applications

.By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

.By Geography: The global lithium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lithium refers to the process of mining lithium and its compounds. Lithium extraction is a series of chemical procedures that isolate lithium from a material and transform it into a form that may be sold. Brine, or water with a high concentration of lithium carbonate, is frequently used to recover lithium. One of the main sources of lithium carbonate is subsurface brines that are confined in the Earth's crust.

