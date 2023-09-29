Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023

- The Business Research Company

According to TBRC's market forecast, the food pathogen detection technology market is poised to reach $6.9 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth of the food pathogen detection technology market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of foodborne illnesses worldwide. North America is expected to dominate the food pathogen detection technology market in terms of market share. Key players in the market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker Inc., and IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH.

Trending Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Trend

A noteworthy trend in the food pathogen detection technology market is the increasing use of genetic testing technology for the rapid, sensitive, and reliable detection of pathogens in food. Genetic testing techniques can identify pathogens even at their early formation stage or in minimal concentrations.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Segments

.By Technology: Traditional (Quantitative Culture And Qualitative Culture), Rapid (Convenience, Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Immunoassay)

.By Food Type: Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains

.By Type: E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Other Types (Norovirus And Rotavirus)

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food pathogen detection technology refers to a method where pathogens in agro-food are detected by cultivating microorganisms on agar plates, followed by routine, precise serological and biochemical testing for identification. This technique is based on the ability of bacteria to grow and form colonies in agar media.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The food pathogen detection technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

