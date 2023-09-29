Switching Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The switching equipment market is projected to reach $60.58 billion in 2027 with a 7.0% CAGR, per TBRC's "Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2023."

The switching equipment market is growing due to IoT device popularity. North America is set to dominate, and key players include ADVA, Ciena, Ericsson, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Infinera, Fujitsu, ECI, Cisco, Tellabs, ADTRAN, Aliathon, NEC, Nokia Siemens, Cyan, Ekinops, JDS Uniphase, and BTI.

Switching Equipment Market Segments

.By End User: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

.By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications

.By Application: Enterprise And Industrial Usage, Telecommunication Providers, Servers And Storage Providers

.By Geography: The global switching equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Switching equipment is any mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, or hydraulic device used to make and break the electric current in a circuit.

