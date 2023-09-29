Tozzinifreire Advogados Celebrates The 5Th Anniversary Of Thinkfuture, The Firm's Innovation Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Since 2018, the program has brought the future to the present with collaboration, culture, and pioneering initiatives.

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TozziniFreire Advogados celebrates the 5th anniversary of ThinkFuture , the first innovation program structured by a full-service law firm in Latin America. The initiative, launched in 2018, arose from a dream – to make TozziniFreire the most innovative law firm in Brazil – aligned with the highest expectations of clients, partners, and international standards of excellence, positioning the firm as a transformative and strategic agent, generating value and positive impact on business results.

The initiative features a set of actions that aim to boost creativity, implementing collaborative experimentation among professionals. ThinkFuture's actions are divided into three specialized cores: Advanced Solutions, which seeks to add advanced technology and design solutions to the legal services provided by TozziniFreire; Research & Content, which supports the firm's lawyers and practice groups in research and content creation concerning law, innovation, and new technologies; and Transformation and Legal Operations, which develops legal tech projects, training, and other innovative tools to speed up TozziniFreire's efficiency and productivity in legal and non-legal areas.

Throughout its trajectory, the program has been recognized by some of the most important awards and certifications aimed at innovation initiatives in the legal environment: won first place in the Innovation category of Análise DNA + Fenalaw award; received the Future Law Awards for Visual Law and Legal Operations; and was certified by AB2L as a Law Firm 4.0. The firm's work in the field of Technology and Innovation is also recognized by the most important national and international legal directories. Among them, it is worth mentioning the recommendation by Chambers Brazil, The Legal 500, Latin Lawyer 250, Leaders League, and Análise Advocacia. TozziniFreire is also among the top 100 law firms worldwide for Data Protection since the first edition of the GDR 100 survey, by Global Data Review.

According to Patrícia Helena Martins, TozziniFreire's partner and head of Technology & Innovation practice,“the recognitions are a source of great pride and represent the firm's commitment to keep investing in innovative practices that contribute to the development and success of our clients".

Besides market recognition, during these five years of hard work, the program has achieved some significant outcomes:

.64 articles, by the Research & Content core, published in large national and international news media.

.27 projects developed by the Transformation & Legal Ops core.

.Over 270 Visual Law projects for clients, 31 of which concerning data analysis, business intelligence, and dashboards.

.6 partnerships with strategic associations aiming to foster innovation culture.

.49 events, addressing law, innovation, and technology.

Fernando Serec, CEO of TozziniFreire, supports ThinkFuture's initiatives and states:“In times of high competitiveness, distinguishing itself from competitors is an increasing challenge. Thus, innovation comes as a relevant way to stand out in the market. We differentiate ourselves by working with excellence and providing our clients with safe and innovative legal solutions, combining the best of both worlds: the agility of technology with our long-standing expertise of almost 50 years of legal practice.”

About TozziniFreire Advogados

TozziniFreire is a leading legal services organization in Latin America, operating in all areas of Business Law and with a relevant track record in serving local and foreign companies from the most diverse industries. With branch offices in several cities in Brazil (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Porto Alegre, and Campinas), including in New York, TozziniFreire strives to provide a unique standard of service quality and the same facilities to its clients throughout the country. We have played a key role in many of the most significant transactions in the Brazilian market, contributing to the growth of the country's economy in recent decades. The relevance of our work has been recognized by specialized national and international publications, considering independent research interviews with professionals from the largest companies in the world. TozziniFreire and its partners are constantly referred to as leaders handling notable matters in the most varied business law practices.

For further information, follow us on our social media channels and check out our website at .

Natália Zulzke de Carvalho

TozziniFreire Advogados

+55 11 5086-5000

email us here