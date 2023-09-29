Dr. Stan Harris Ph.D.. AKA Dr. Breakthrough Joins The Great Discovery As TGD Breakthrough Trainer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Stan Harris aka Dr. BreakthroughDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Stan Harris, known as Dr. Breakthrough and Chief Breakthrough Officer, is a compelling force in the realm of personal development and empowerment. His extraordinary life journey and unwavering commitment to helping others shatter their barriers make him a beacon of inspiration. He officially has locked arms with The Great Discovery as TGD Breakthrough Trainer.The Essence of Dr. Breakthrough:Dr. Stan Harris, Ph.D., has recently teamed up with The Great Discovery as the TGD Breakthrough Trainer to facilitate global expansion. His life's mission is clear: to educate, empower, and elevate individuals, equipping them with the tools to surmount the obstacles that hinder their success.A Journey of Transformation:Dr. Breakthrough's life narrative is nothing short of inspiring. Despite a traumatic childhood marked by sexual, racial, emotional, and physical abuse, he emerged as a 10th-degree Black Belt Grand Master, a celebrated author, a charismatic speaker, a thriving entrepreneur, and a dedicated coach, all driven by his desire to empower others to achieve their breakthroughs.Setting Himself Apart:Among 8 billion people, Dr. Breakthrough stands alone as the sole 10th-degree Black Belt Grand Master who not only built a personal team of 1.5 million members globally but also played a pivotal role in propelling a company from ground zero to a staggering 2.2 million people in just 6 1/2 years.Notable Career Highlights:Dr. Breakthrough's illustrious career is studded with remarkable accolades. He once held the prestigious titles of #1 income earner and #1 recruiter simultaneously in three different companies. His journey has taken him across over 3 million miles, spreading his inspiring message to all 50 states and 28 countries. Dr. Breakthrough has graced the stage alongside luminaries like Zig Ziglar, Brian Tracy, Les Brown, Suze Orman, and others, co-authoring books and touching countless lives. His dynamic speaking prowess has captivated audiences of up to 17,000 people at a time, and his wisdom has been valued at $1,000 per minute. With a five-year stint as a college professor, he earned acclaim as one of today's most entertaining, enlightening, and electrifying speakers. Collaborating with his beloved wife, they form a dynamic team.Overcoming Adversity:Dr. Breakthrough's path to success was fraught with adversity, including homelessness, isolation, and two suicide attempts. Yet, he turned his life around by crafting his 7-step Breakthrough Formula, evolving it into a life-transforming 21-day Breakthrough Challenge, encapsulating the 21 main principles that catapulted him from chaos to mastery. His story is a testament to the potential of mentorship, mental shifts, and powerful methods in overcoming obstacles.Future Aspirations:In the coming years, Dr. Breakthrough envisions empowering millions through his Mental Self-Defense course, MMA - Mental Martial Arts. This course equips individuals to confront their most formidable adversary: the undisciplined subconscious mind, transforming it into a powerful ally.Dr. Breakthrough's dreams extend beyond his lifetime, as he aspires to inspire breakthroughs even after his legacy has been established.Press Contact:For interviews, bookings, or further information, please contact Dr. Stan Harris, CBO - Chief Breakthrough Officer, via email at or by phone at +1-717-275-3508.The Great Discovery: Pioneering Education for AllThe Great Discovery, powered by Six Sigma Social, Inc., is heralding a new era of global education, enhancing problem-solving and performance skills universally. In an era marked by interconnectivity and globalization, The Great Discovery recognizes the paramount role of education in shaping perspectives. It challenges prevalent influences and encourages individual uniqueness. The initiative is designed to be inclusive and accessible to everyone.The heart of The Great Discovery's mission is an accessible online course rooted in the renowned "Six Sigma business management system." Dr. Mikel J. Harry, the visionary creator, describes it as "the underlying cognitive roadmap that makes Six Sigma work, but without all the math and statistics." This personal performance improvement program empowers almost anyone to achieve a life without limits. The course comprises brief, guided sessions and live coaching support.Furthermore, The Great Discovery introduces "TGD Kids" for ages 5 to 9, promoting transformative thinking from a young age. This initiative is just the beginning, with plans for "Learning to Think Leadership" for adolescents and teens on the horizon. The Great Discovery is committed to nurturing the potential in every individual, transcending barriers, and inspiring breakthroughs.

