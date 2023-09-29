(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UK enters US Green Card Lottery for the first time

The American Dream - US GreenCard Service GmbH

Individuals born in the United Kingdom will be eligible to apply for permanent residence under the US Diversity Visa Programme.

- Holger ZimmermannNEW YORK CITY, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The US State Department made a historic announcement today. Individuals born in the United Kingdom and all its dependent territories will be eligible to apply for permanent residence under the US Diversity Visa Programme this year.What is the US Green Card Lottery ?The Green Card Lottery, as it is popularly known, is an official immigration programme run by the US government to keep immigration diverse. Every year, 55,000 green cards are drawn among participants from countries with low immigration rates to the US. The United Kingdom has been added to the list of eligible countries for the first time, as the number of immigrants from the UK has declined over the past five years.Holger Zimmermann, managing director of The American Dream, Europe ́s leading US immigration agency, urges interested Britons to enter as soon as possible:“The drop in immigration from the UK to the US was probably only due to Covid restrictions.” He reckons that the numbers will already be back to old levels very soon. This year might be the only chance for British citizens to participate in this popular programme, Zimmermann adds.Requirements and ChancesMillions of people participate in the programme every year, but with 55,000 green cards at stake, the odds are still high, especially in Europe. Internal statistics show a success rate of about 1 in 45. For married couples, the chances are twice as high. Applications are free and must be submitted by 7 November 2023. Winners will be announced in May 2024. Since more than 60 % of all applications are regularly disqualified due to minor errors, accredited immigration agencies such as The American Dream ensure that applications are submitted correctly and help winners with further processing.About The American DreamThe government-licensed immigration consultants at The American Dream have assisted people with all aspects of immigration and travel to the USA since 1996 - from applying for the Green Card Lottery to planning immigration to applying for business or tourist visas and sending employees to the USA.The American Dream has helped more than 21,000 immigrants on their way to a Green Card and has helped more than 50,000 leisure and business travelers obtain a visa or ESTA.ContactThe American Dream - US GreenCard Service GmbHOffice Berlin: Danckelmannstr. 9, 14059 Berlin, Germany, Phone: +49-30-511 0 511New York office: 1345 Ave of the Americas, 2nd floor TAD, New York, NY, 10105, USAPress contact:Holger Zimmermann

