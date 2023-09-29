21St Annual Chairman's Cup Charity Golf Tournament To Be Held At Koasati Pines Golf Course October 3-5, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chairman's Cup Charity Golf Tournament to be Held at Koasati Pines Golf Course

The Chairman's Cup Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization. The golf tournament is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana.

Funds raised in tournament used to support local charities and institutions across Southwest Louisiana.

KINDER, LOUISIANA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host its 21st annual Chairman's Cup charity golf tournament October 3-5, 2023. These yearly funds are used to support local charities and institutions across Southwest Louisiana.The Chairman's Cup charity golf tournament has been called 'the best golf tournament in the South.' At this prestigious signature event, tournament players will be treated to a variety of perks, including a lavish“Peace, Love & Golf” meet-and-greet party on Wednesday night in the resort's new Entertainment Center. Tournament participants will enjoy a fun-filled '60's & '70's-themed evening with live music by popular regional band Three Thirty Seven, plus cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a multitude of door prizes.During tournament play, golfers will enjoy fast, smooth greens with pristine fairways in a stunning landscape of stately pines, huge live oaks and large, serene lakes on the resort's award-winning course. Players will be treated to a huge range of on-the-course amenities. Every hole will feature curated offerings of food and beverages, plus chances to win a variety of tee, hole, and raffle prizes. Each day's tournament will conclude with a gourmet steak dinner for participants at the awards ceremony, including a mystery prize for the best dressed team. New this year, four golfers each day will be randomly drawn to take a 50-foot putt for the chance to win $20,000 cash!This extremely popular event has grown into three tournament days and boasts a total of nearly 400 golfers competing, using the Peoria-style scoring system to determine tournament winners. This year, the Buccaneers of Lake Charles (who fire the cannon at McNeese State football games) will fire a cannon at 10am (shotgun start) to start each tournament day“with a bang,” and signal the beginning of each day's 4-man scramble event.SPONSORSThe presenting/title sponsor for the 2023 Chairman's Cup is Coca-Cola®. This is the 7th year of their continued support of this worthy charitable cause.The 2023 Gold sponsors are Farmer's Seafood Company, LLC; Goldman Sachs; Henderson Wholesale/Hunt Brothers; Imagine This; Polk Mechanical Co., LLC; Thalden Corporation dba TBE Architects; Tito's Handmade Vodka; Willis Towers Watson; Yates Construction.The 2023 Silver sponsors are Aristocrat Gaming; Cal-Cam Termite & Pest Control, Inc.; The Carson Group; HD Supply Facility Maintenance, LTD; Qk4, Inc.; Rosette LLP.The 2023 Bronze sponsors are Agilysys; Ainsworth Game Technology; Ameriturf; Applied Climate Solutions; Auto Chlor Services; Baker Tilly US, LLP; Beverage Sales; Calcasieu Mechanical Contractors; Capitol City Produce; Chaumont Construction, LLC; Cleco; Continuum Restoration; Coushatta Coffee; The Delta Resource Group, LLC; Everi; First Horizon; Gibko Nursery & Signs, Inc.; Hancock Whitney Bank; Herc Rentals; In-Telecom; JCM Global; Lake Charles Electric Company, LLC; Lake Charles Memorial Health System; Lake City Printing, LLC; Light & Wonder; Louisiana Cat; MAC Oil & Gas; Mark-It Smart; Mudd Bruchhaus & Keating, LLC; Southland Electric, Inc.; Southwest Beverage; Sysco; TBI PAC; Teche Turf, LLC; Thunderfoot; TPI; Wells Fargo; Wenaha Group; White Harvest Energy/AEED, Inc.; Work Designs, LLC/RRCA.The 2023 Hole sponsors are Allen Parish Community Healthcare; BOK Financial; CIS Technology, Inc.; Convergint Technologies/Simpson Security, LLC; Gallagher; Incredible Technologies; It's Promo Time; Loren C. Scott & Associates, Inc.; Louisiana Radio Communications, LLC; Louisiana Tracker.com; Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Inc.; PMI Tribal Services, LLC; Reladyne; Southwest Bar Needs; Sprung Structures; Standard Textile; Todd and Carol Stewart; Top Drawer Strategies; Trident Industrial, LLC; Work Designs, LLC/RRCA.Donations in support of the 2023 Chairman's Cup charitable objectives were received from Odawi Law, PLLC; Providence First Trust Company; S&V Services; Smith Hardware & Rental, LLC; Uline, Inc.The Chairman's Cup Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization. The golf tournament is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta championship golf course. Local, regional, and national businesses participate as sponsors, with 100% of funds collected for the Foundation earmarked for donations to local and regional charities. Written requests for funding by Louisiana-based charitable and non-profit groups, organizations, or individuals in need are submitted to the Foundation Board for review.Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, LA on Highway 165 (I-10 exit 44), featuring over 2,000 slots and more than 55 table games including live poker, plus live bingo, sportsbook and off-track betting. Phone 800-584-7263 for more information or visit the website at ccrlaOR chairmanscup.com.###About the Coushatta Tribe of LouisianaThe Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana was officially recognized by the United States federal government in 1973, and it marked a major turning point in tribal history in 1985 with the election by popular vote of the first Coushatta tribal government. From their earliest days as a proud hard-working people struggling to maintain long-standing traditions in the face of possible relocation, the Coushatta Indians have endured and overcome every hardship they have faced and have remained on tribal lands in and around Elton, Louisiana since the 1800s. Despite serious setbacks and some population dispersal, the tribe's character and ideals have not only held fast, but have been strengthened. The Coushatta language, Koasati, is now considered unique among Native Americans because it has survived in its purest form and is still spoken fluently in the Coushatta community today. The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana owns and operates Coushatta Casino Resort, which employs more than 1,400 area residents.About The Chairman's Cup:The Chairman's Cup is an esteemed golf tournament and charity fundraiser hosted annually by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. Held at the illustrious Koasati Pines at Coushatta, the event is celebrated for its commitment to community service, raising funds for the Chairman's Cup Foundation, which supports various charitable and educational organizations in southwestern Louisiana.

