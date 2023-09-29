Modernfoldstyles Elevates 52Nd Floor Downtown Manhattan Office With Premium Installations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZONA 1 Glass Wall Systems

Skyfold Zenith Premium 60

Modernfold Acousti-Clear

ModernfoldStyles excels with innovative space solutions in Manhattan's heart, 52nd-floor skyscraper installation.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ModernfoldStyles, a leader in innovative space management solutions, has reached new heights in the heart of Manhattan with a remarkable installation on the 52nd floor of a prominent skyscraper. This luxurious office space offers sweeping views of iconic New York landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.Collaborating closely with the esteemed Huntsman Architectural Group and Structure Tone, Inc., ModernfoldStyles transformed this downtown Manhattan office into a pinnacle of productivity and versatility.The installation featured a trio of exceptional products from ModernfoldStyles' extensive collection:1. Skyfold Zenith Premium 60: ModernfoldStyles began by installing the Skyfold Zenith Premium 60, a market-leading operable partition. This top-tier system combines the best features of Skyfold's models, boasting an impressive Sound Transmission Class (STC) rating of 60, smooth vertical descent capabilities, versatile design options, and more. It elegantly defines spaces while maintaining acoustic integrity.2. Modernfold Acousti-Clear: Complementing the Skyfold Zenith Premium, ModernfoldStyles incorporated the Acousti-Clear single-panel wall system. The Acousti-Clear panel, finished in a sleek black Wilsonart Plastic laminate, seamlessly blended with the Zenith Premium. Black satin glass panel rails and black trim seals ensured a harmonious integration of these products.3. ZONA 1 Glass Wall Systems: Completing the installation, ModernfoldStyles incorporated four ZONA 1 Glass Wall Systems. These single-glazed systems were meticulously crafted with 1⁄2" low iron glass, providing superior clarity and brightness compared to traditional glass. They were distributed strategically across the office, enhancing functionality in libraries, conference rooms, and offices.This project exemplifies ModernfoldStyles' commitment to creating dynamic and sophisticated office environments that inspire productivity and collaboration.To witness the functionality of the ZONA Glass Wall Systems, the smooth vertical descent of the Skyfold Zenith Premium, and the versatility of the Acousti-Clear, visit our case study page .Architect: Huntsman Architectural GroupGeneral Contractor: Structure Tone, Inc.Products: Skyfold Zenith Premium 60, Modernfold Acousti-Clear, ZONA 1ModernfoldStyles was honored to participate in the 20th Anniversary Philadelphia Product Parade this month. We extend our gratitude to all who visited our booth, shared knowledge, and connected with our team and fellow industry professionals.For those seeking to explore our innovative space management solutions in person, we invite you to visit our showroom . Book a tour today to discover a collection that can transform your spaces.At ModernfoldStyles, we are dedicated to preserving your client's investment and bringing your design vision to life. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of space management and creating environments that inspire excellence. For more information, please visit our website .

