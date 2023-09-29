Wonderbotz Joins The VA Academic Intelligent Automation (IA) Community Of Practice As Newest Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Schar School at GMU houses the Robotic Process Automation Initiative

Global intelligent automation provider, WonderBotz, partners with VA Academic IA Community of Practice (IA) in advancing effectiveness & efficiency.

- Paula Carneiro Cox, Wonderbotz.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA , USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- WonderBotz , a full-service intelligent automation provider with offices in Princeton, NJ and Ahmedabad, India has officially partnered with the VA Academic Intelligent Automation Community of Practice (CoP) to further advance its mission in assisting the VA higher education community in being more effective and efficient; we have a joint aim to help the Commonwealth Public and Public Schools better deliver student experiences.“We founded the CoP with the belief that collaboration between the academic, public and private sectors could solve the most pressing problems of today's higher education institutions” said Dr. David K. Rehr, co-Director of the VA Academic IA CoP and a Professor at GMU. "We are delighted to be partnering with WonderBotz with their thought leadership and 'hands-on" experience and commitment to VA schools, especially as our reach continues to grow."“I am thrilled that Wonderbotz is joining The VA Academic IA CoP. In particular, my own service on the Advisory Board to give back in a more tangible way to the Higher Education community is exciting. Ultimately the modernization of our colleges and universities will impact future students and therefore the future of work; it's an honor to be a part of that charge,” said Paula Carneiro Cox, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Wonderbotz.“We share a common goal of advancing intelligent automation solutions and modernizing higher education institutions that benefits tomorrow's student needs” said Dorin Munteanu, co-director of the VA Academic IA CoP. He continued“therefore, partnering with WonderBotz's industry expertise will help bring the latest technologies to higher education, operations staff and enhance student opportunities."“WonderBotz has invested in the Higher Education community over the last year by bundling our education-related automations in a way that Virginia Universities can share the IP of their automation builds, maximizing IA adoption rates and augmenting our mission to modernize the Higher Education community as a whole,” Paula Carneiro Cox continued.# # #The Virginia Academic Intelligent Automation (IA) Community of Practice (CoP) helps public and private Virginia Colleges and Universities become acquainted, educated, and learn the power of intelligent automation and how it can benefit institutions of higher learning be more effective and efficient, toward building higher levels of student experience.

David Rehr

GMU

+1 703-819-9396

email us here