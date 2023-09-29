Nutrition Genome Announced As Platinum Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- International Metabolic Health Day, a global awareness day slated for Oct. 10 and spearheaded by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, is proud to announce that Nutrition Genome has signed on as a Platinum Sponsor.Nutrition Genome, a leading clinical nutrigenomics provider offering personalized, insightful, and actionable DNA-based health insights, operates with a vast reach, providing their innovative services to over 60,000 progressive practitioners across the globe, focusing on enabling individuals to overcome genetic weaknesses through tailor-made diet, lifestyle, and environmental modifications.Nutrition Genome Founder Alex J. Swanson, a second-generation nutritionist, and the innovator behind the curated research and software, is deeply invested in the power of clinical nutrition. He envisions a world without disease.“Our genetic makeup is not our destiny; it's our blueprint,” Swanson said.“At Nutrition Genome, we translate individualized nutritional and environmental adaptations over thousands of years to the modern world through DNA. With this knowledge, we enable people to understand their nutritional requirements, sensitivities, strengths, and weaknesses. The future of personalized nutrition is here, and the one-size-fits-all diets are now in the past. We are thrilled to align with International Metabolic Health Day to highlight the interconnection between metabolic health and nutrition.”Nutrition Genome stands out for its comprehensive 113 SNP panel which provides an extensive analysis covering various health aspects including Macro & Micronutrient Metabolism, Methylation, Mental Health, Detoxification, and more, all backed by 900 peer-reviewed sources. They are dedicated to innovation and research, continually making new discoveries and sharing them with the world, while maintaining the utmost integrity and respect for science and their customers' privacy.Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, the Executive Director, and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health sees the collaboration with Nutrition Genome as a monumental step in reshaping the future of metabolic health."Nutrition Genome brings a pivotal perspective to our cause, emphasizing the profound role of individualized nutrition based on genetic insights in enhancing metabolic health. Their revolutionary approach, grounded in scientific integrity and innovation, enriches our shared vision for International Metabolic Health Day, opening new avenues in understanding and managing metabolic health through personalized nutritional insights."For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day and to explore sponsorship and collaboration opportunities, please visit metabolichealthday.life .About Nutrition GenomeGenes are not your destiny - they are your blueprint. Nutrition Genome is a clinical nutrigenomics provider with distribution to over 60,000 progressive practitioners globally. We provide personalized, actionable, and easy to interpret DNA-based health insights for overcoming your genetic weaknesses through changes to your diet, lifestyle, and environment. Our 113 SNP panel is the most comprehensive whole body health analysis in the industry, featuring over 170 health reports covering Macro & Micronutrient Metabolism, Methylation, Hormone Support, Mental Health, Detoxification, Immune Support & Inflammation, DNA Protection & Repair, Cardiovascular Health & Exercise. Our analysis is backed up by 900 peer-reviewed sources, and we do not sell customer genetic data. Can you imagine a world without disease? We can. For more information, visit nutritiongenome.About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of HealthThe mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.org.###Contact Information:-Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,-Nutrition Genome: Amy Hensley,

Lynn Hughes

Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health

+1 520-344-3332

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other