West Biofuels Completes Major Construction Milestone At Hat Creek Bioenergy Facility

Foundation work at Hat Creek Bioenergy Facility (Burney, Calif.)

More foundation work at Hat Creek Bioenergy Facility (Burney, Calif.)

West Biofuels, LLC, has announced the completion of concrete pouring and foundation work for the 3MW Hat Creek Bioenergy Facility in Burney, Calif.

- Kristen Decker, Chief Financial Officer of West Biofuels

BURNEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This week, West Biofuels, LLC, announced the completion of concrete pouring and foundation work for the Hat Creek Bioenergy Facility in Burney, Calif.

The critically needed three-megawatt (MW) bioenergy plant will convert forest waste and sustainably sourced wood to renewable electricity, heat, and biochar. The clean, renewable energy will help reduce wildfire risk, lower California's carbon footprint, and strengthen the region's economy.

“With over 2.600 tons of concrete poured, we're excited to witness the project come to life-from rendering to reality,” said Kristen Decker, Chief Financial Officer of West Biofuels.“Today's milestone reinforces our commitment to meeting project timelines and delivering bioenergy facilities that contribute positively to the local community and advance sustainable energy solutions. We're proud to build strong partnerships with our subcontractors to create good-paying jobs and ensure the highest quality construction.”

The foundation was completed by 33 workers from California companies in Shasta, Lassen, Yolo, and El Dorado Counties, including materials and grading from Hat Creek Construction & Materials, Inc. (Burney, Shasta County) and Packway Materials (Cassel, Shasta County) with the well work completed by Steve's Pump (Susanville, Lassen County).

“We were happy to provide craftsmanship and much-needed labor to our neighbors in the north,” said Rafael Castrejón, CEO of C&R Concrete (Woodland).“It's exciting to be part of an innovative project that will provide sustainable energy solutions to meet the growing demands of a changing world. We thank West Biofuels for involving us.”

Today's milestone follows grading, the excavation and installation of water lines, an upgraded water pump for fire safety, and the delivery of most of the facility's equipment.

In the coming weeks, construction milestones will include the last delivery of facility equipment, power pole installation, steel erection, refractory installation, foundation pad compaction, concrete forming of the control and electrical rooms, and welding of the combustion chamber and ground-level pipes.

West Biofuels, LLC, engineers, procures, and constructs (EPC), as well as operates and maintains, thermochemical biomass facilities that create renewable energy, support rural economic growth, reduce the risk of wildfires, and advance California's climate goals. Since 2007, they have been pioneers in the bioenergy industry with cutting-edge research and development.

In 2017, they expanded operations to transform organic byproducts into valuable renewable energy that powers California communities. Their Woodland Research and Development Center is a top-tier thermochemical biomass technology facility in North America that partners with global experts to further research the development of high-value fuels and chemicals.

Discover more at WestBiofuelsand connect on LinkedIn.

