Realm Digital Expands Into US Market With Strategic Key Hire

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Realm Digital , a leading South African-based technology company, has announced its strategic expansion into the United States, bolstering its commitment to advancing global digital innovation . This milestone endeavor begins with the appointment of Eric Heyward as Principal Consultant for Realm Digital (USA).With a track record of successfully delivering projects for US-based companies, this strategic hire underscores the company's dedication to exploring the vast opportunities presented by the US market while strengthening its worldwide presence.Simon Bestbier, CEO of Realm Digital, affirms, "Our expansion into the US isn't solely about geographical reach; it's about integrating global talent, vision, and expertise. Eric Heyward's appointment is instrumental in our strategy, and we have full confidence in his leadership and innovation capabilities."Eric Heyward brings a wealth of expertise to the organization, spanning Agile methodologies, strategic leadership, and business transformation. He is widely recognized as a thought leader in consultant delivery, with a proven track record of driving emerging technology initiatives, particularly in the realms of big data and machine learning.Realm Digital's expansion into the US market marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards global digital innovation. With Eric Heyward on board, the company is poised to impact the US technology landscape substantially.About Realm DigitalEstablished in 1999, Realm Digital has emerged as a top-tier global technology company known for transforming business visions into tangible digital solutions across diverse industries. The company's passionate team is dedicated to technology and innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of digital solutions. Realm Digital has partnered with global industry leaders to optimize operations, foster business growth, and elevate customer experiences.

