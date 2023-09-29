Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q4/2023
In Q4, Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 24 b.kr. market value. A new nominal Treasury bond maturing in 2035 will be issued during the quarter, and market making is planned for the series. Other bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Treasury series, and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series. There is the possibility of switch auctions or buybacks of RIKB 24 0415 during the quarter.
