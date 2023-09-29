CPA Canada Welcomes New Board Chair And Vice-Chair

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) today announced the appointment of a new chair and vice-chair for its board of directors. Beth Wilson, FCPA, FCA, is the new chair and Darrell Jones, FCPA, FCMA, assumed the role of vice-chair following CPA Canada's Annual Meeting of the Members earlier today.

Wilson earned her accounting designation in 1993 and joined the CPA Canada Board of Directors in September 2021. Previously the board's vice-chair, she succeeds Richard Olfert, FCPA, FCA, who completed his term of office after serving four years on the board, including two as chair.

“Beth's exceptional leadership skills and diplomatic prowess will be invaluable in addressing the complex challenges facing today's ever-evolving business environment,” said Olfert.“I am confident that Beth, along with the board of directors will continue to find innovative ways to create a sustainable long-term future for CPA Canada and the profession.”

As chair, Wilson will draw on her extensive leadership experience. She was chief executive officer at Dentons Canada and a member of the law firm's global leadership team. She also served as managing partner at KPMG in the Greater Toronto Area and served as a member of KPMG's management committee in various leadership positions. Currently, Wilson serves as a board director for Thomson Reuters, Power Corporation, IGM Financial, Traferox Technologies Inc., Toronto's Hospital for SickKids and Woodgreen Foundation.

Wilson is widely known and respected in the Canadian business community and is an accomplished and dedicated community leader. She exemplifies this through her board and community involvement and her advancement of women in business. She has been recognized by leading organizations such as YWCA Toronto, Canadian Women of Influence and WXN.

“As I assume my new responsibilities, the profession has my unwavering commitment to the principles of listening, openness, and meaningful communication, said Wilson.“In our rapidly changing world, this approach will be instrumental for bridging gaps and fostering a climate of innovation and strategic decision-making.”

New vice-chair Jones became a member of the CPA Canada Board of Directors in September 2021. He is a retired senior executive specializing in linking strategy to organizational objectives that enable increased client satisfaction, growth, and profitability. Prior to retirement, Jones was the senior executive vice president and chief information officer for Canadian Western Bank.

Jones also served as a partner in KPMG's advisory services practice working with clients to advance and mature their technology and cyber security capabilities. His career includes 23 years working with public, private and not-for-profit boards and industry associations. After an extensive career in the critical infrastructure (utilities and financial services) and advisory services industries, Jones currently serves as a board director for Agilus Work Solutions.

“I am honoured to serve on CPA Canada's board as vice-chair and to continue working with Beth, my board colleagues, CPA employees and our partners.” said Jones.“With collaboration and cooperation at the forefront of our efforts we can overcome challenges and drive positive change, ensuring a vibrant and resilient future for our profession.”

About CPA Canada

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide. cpacanada.ca

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Carla Peacock

Corporate Communications Manager

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada

Cell: 647-922-7339

Email:

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:









Beth Wilson, FCPA, FCA Chair, CPA Canada Board of Directors Darrell Jones, FCPA, FCMA Vice-Chair, CPA Canada Board of Directors